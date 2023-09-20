Notable and celebrated females from India have come in support of the Women's Reservation Bill, which is likely to mark the political empowerment of women in the country. It is perceived as a tool to eradicate gender inequality and former Indian athlete and hockey sensation, Anju Bobby George and Rani Rampal, respectively, are more than delighted to see it continuing.

While talking to ANI, the 45-year-old jumper expressed her gratitude and delight. She feels there is going to be a transformative phase for women's rights in India with the Women's Reservation Bill. Notably, this bill proposes 33% reservation for Lok Sabha's women along with Assemblies of State and National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Arjun Ram Meghwal, who is the Union Law Minister, introduced the bill along with the amendments made to it on Wednesday as day three of the parliament began at 11 am IST.

Perceiving is the new revolution for the women in India, Anju shared:

"I am really happy that I got a chance to visit the new parliament. It is an important day when the Women's Reservation Bill is being passed. I don't know how to express my gratitude towards the Ministry and our Prime Minister. I think a new revolution is going to happen in India,"

Rani Rampal thanks PM Modi after Women's Reservation Bill passed

Similarly, hockey player Rani voiced her excitement about the bill. She believes that the country can move forward and prosper with the power and leadership of these women.

While talking to ANI, she also thanked Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, for supporting women of the country through thick and thin to rise across various fields.

"The more the participation of women; the more will our country move forward," said Rani. "Whatever our issues and policies are related to women, they will be discussed, and women will feel that there is someone with them. Prime Minister Modi has always tried to encourage women in every field, be it sports or politics. Many women will get inspired by this."

Notably, as per the bill, the reservation will persist for a decade and five years. Moreover, the seats, that are reserved for women, are tend to rotate after each delimitation exercise. Not only many female athletes, but multiple celebrated women from the country have supported this move.