FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated Women's Standings after Qualifying Draw

The Women’s Qualifying Draw of the FIBA 3X3 Asia Cup 2024 ended on Day 2 of the campaign with three teams moving to the main drawn and joining the other nine sides in four different pools. Let’s delve into the details of which team stood at which spot in the Women’s Qualifying Draw standings.

Qualifying Draw A standings

Rank NAME GP GW W% PTS AVG PTS 1 Iran 2 2 100% 15 30 2 Republic of Korea 2 1 50% 14.5 29 3 Macau 2 0 0% 7 14

Iran dominated the standings in the Qualifying Draw A with two consecutive wins, bagging 30 points. Their first win was against the Republic of Korea by 14-11 and later they defeated Macau by 16-5.

On the other hand, the Republic of Korea settled with the second rank with one win, carrying 29 points while Macau held the wooden spoon with two successive defeats, picking up 14 points.

Qualifying Draw B standings

Rank NAME GP GW W% PTS AVG PTS 1 Philippines 3 3 100% 20.3 61 2 Kazakhstan 3 2 67% 14.3 43 3 Tahiti 3 1 33% 8.3 25 4 Maldives 3 0 0% 9.3 28

In Qualifying Draw B, the Philippines were brilliant, catching up three consecutive wins, and bagging 61 points. They started with a 21-12 win over Kazakhstan. Later, they defeated Tahiti by 21-3 to end the qualifiers with a win over Maldives by 19-11.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan secured the second rank with two wins in three games while Tahiti bagged one win with Maldives picking up zero wins in three encounters.

Qualifying Draw C standings

Rank NAME GP GW W% PTS AVG PTS 1 India 3 3 100% 19.7 59 2 Hong Kong, China 3 2 67% 15.7 47 3 Indonesia 3 1 33% 15 45 4 Northern Mariana Islands 3 0 0% 1.7 5

In the Qualifying Draw C, India moved to the main draw after bagging three successive victories, gathering 59 points. They started with an 18-12 win over Hong Kong, China. Later, they stunned Indonesia by 20-13. In their other encounter, they defeated the Northern Mariana Islands by 21-1.

On the other hand, Hong Kong, China, Indonesia, and the Northern Mariana Islands secured the second, third, and fourth positions and bowed out of the campaign.

FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2024: Results

Qualifying Draw B: Philippines beat Tahiti by 21-3

Qualifying Draw B: Kazakhstan beat Maldives by 17-11

Qualifying Draw B: Kazakhstan beat Tahiti by 14-10

Qualifying Draw B: Philippines beat Maldives by 19-11

Qualifying Draw B: India beat the Northern Mariana Islands by 21-1

Qualifying Draw B: Hong Kong, China beat Indonesia by 14-10

Qualifying Draw C: Tahiti beat Maldives by 12-6

Qualifying Draw C: Philippines beat Kazakhstan by 21-12

Qualifying Draw A: Iran beat Macau by 16-5

Qualifying Draw C: India beat Hong Kong, China by 18-12

Qualifying Draw A: Republic of Korea beat Macau by 18-9

Qualifying Draw C: India beat Indonesia by 20-13

Qualifying Draw C: Hong Kong, China beat the Northern Mariana Islands by 21-2

Qualifying Draw A: Iran beat the Republic of Korea by 14-11

Qualifying Draw C: Indonesia beat the Northern Mariana Islands by 22-2