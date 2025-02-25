FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualification Points Table: Updated Group E standings after Qatar vs India

Iran have finished atop the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualification Group E points table with 11 points from six matches, including five wins and a loss. They have a point difference of +148, having earned 453 points and conceded 305.

Qatar secured the second spot in the standings with 10 points from six encounters, having won four and lost a couple. The Gulf nation had a point difference of 51, having scored 462 points and conceded 411.

Iran and Qatar secured qualification for the FIBA Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from August 5 to 17. Australia and South Korea qualified from Group A, while the Philippines and New Zealand were the top two teams from Group B who earned spots in the Asia Cup 2025.

Japan and China earned spots in the upcoming Asia Cup from Group C, while Jordan topped Group D to qualify for the tournament. From Group F, Syria and Lebanon have booked tickets to Jeddah for the competition in August.

India finished third in Group E standings with seven points, while Kazakhstan finished fourth with seven points. In the head-to-head record, the two nations won one match each in the qualification tournament. However, India scored 138 points against Kazakhstan, while the latter managed to fetch only 132 points against India.

Thus, India progressed to the next round of the competition and will compete in the final qualification tournament to earn a spot in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025.

FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualification: Group E Results

Here are the complete results from the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualification Group E results:

Iran 76-74 (OT) Qatar

Kazakhstan 63-50 India

India 53-86 Iran

Qatar 68-73 Kazakhstan

India 53-69 Qatar

Iran 20-0 (WO) Kazakhstan

India 88-69 Kazakhstan

Qatar 78-77 (OT) Iran

Iran 106-55 India

Kazakhstan 71-92 Qatar

Qatar 81-61

Kazakhstan 45-88 Iran

