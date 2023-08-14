FIBA Olympic Asia Pre-Qualifying Tournament: India beat Indonesia 90-74

India defeated Indonesia in their second match of the FIBA Olympics Asia pre-qualifying tournament on Sunday, August 13. India are one of the two teams to stay unbeaten after two matches.

Bahrain currently tops the FIBA Olympic Asia Pre-Qualifying tournament list with a points difference of +52. India has +27 as their point difference.

India, who defeated 72nd-ranked Syria in the last game, had a convincing win over 85th-ranked Indonesia. India dominated the first quarter 25-16 and continued their excellent run in the game and ended the second quarter with 25-20. Indonesia did well to tie the third quarter at 19-19. India entered the final quarter with 69 points to Indonesia's 55 points.

The final quarter was a close encounter, with both teams trying their best to stay ahead. However, India completed the quarter with 21-19. Overall, India gathered 90 points, and Indonesia grabbed 74 points.

India will now meet Kazakhstan in the third match of the FIBA Olympic Asia Pre-Qualifying tournament. Kazakhstan is the top-ranked team in the competition. India needs to win this contest to stay in contention. Only the top team in the qualifier will make it to the next round.

FIBA Olympic Asia Pre-Qualifying tournament results on day 2

In the first match on Sunday, Bahrain proved too good for Kazakhstan. They dominated all four quarters to end the match with 104-67.

In the first quarter, Bahrain gathered 25 points, while Kazakhstan had 18 points. Bahrain extended the lead in the second quarter with 21-12. They followed it up with 26-17 and 32-20 to move to the top of the table.

In the final match of day 2, Saudi Arabia and Syria produced a thriller with Syria winning the match 73-71. The first quarter ended at 20-20. Saudi Arabia pulled things back in the second quarter to end 19-13. In the third quarter, Syria edged past Saudi Arabia to end with 18-17.

In the final quarter, Syria and Saudi Arabia went neck-to-neck in the final moments. With just two minutes remaining, both teams stood at 65-65. After an intense final quarter, Syria emerged victorious 73-71 in the FIBA Olympic Asia Pre-Qualifying tournament. They ended the final quarter with 22-15.