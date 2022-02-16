Figure Skater Kamila Valieva reacts after getting clearance, Sha’Carri Richardson questions double standards

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has responded to the outrage in connection with her positive drug results and clearance by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The 15-year-old stated that she is 'happy but emotionally tired' after the CAS ruled out a provisional suspension for Valieva. The Russian is now eligible to compete at the ongoing 2022 Winter Olympics.

The AD Hoc Division of the CAS declined to impose a provisional suspension on Valieva on Monday. She tested positive for trimetazidine on December 25, 2021. It is a metabolic agent, prescribed for the treatment of angina and vertigo which also boosts endurance.

Figure Skater Kamila Valieva told media:

"These (past few) days have been very difficult for me. It's as if I don't have any emotions left. I am happy but at the same time I am emotionally tired."

Earlier, Valieva defended her positive drug test reports by saying it was due to an unfortunate mix-up with her grandfather's medication.

Sha’Carri Richardson calls out disparity among athletes, following Valieva's clearance

American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson questioned the decision to allow Russian figure skater Valieva to compete at the Winter Olympics despite failing a doping test.

US track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson, who was in the fray to win a gold medal in the women’s 100m event, was suspended from competing at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Her ban came after she tested positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana.

Richardson wrote:

"Can we get a solid answer on the difference of her situation and mine?"

Sha’Carri Richardson @itskerrii Failed in December and the world just now know however my resulted was posted within a week and my name & talent was slaughtered to the people. Failed in December and the world just now know however my resulted was posted within a week and my name & talent was slaughtered to the people.

The 15-year-old Valieva who is at the center of a raging drug controversy, is also a favorite to win the women's singles event, which commenced on Tuesday. Valieva broke into tears after her masterful performance to finish on top with a score of 82.16 in the women's short program at the Capital Indoor Stadium

The only difference between the situation of both the athletes is one was banned and the other is allowed to compete.

Richardson expressed anguish and reacted to the decision to allow Valieva's participation at the Winter Games. The 21-year-old put out a series of tweets and wrote:

"It’s all in the skin. The only difference I see is I'm a Black young lady. Failed in December and the world just now know however my resulted was posted within a week and my name & talent was slaughtered to the people.

Sha’Carri Richardson @itskerrii USA TODAY @USATODAY bit.ly/3LqLIVb The decision to allow Kamila Valieva to continue competing at #Beijing2022 despite a failed drug test "is just a slap in the face to all of those athletes doing it the right way," says @cbrennansports The decision to allow Kamila Valieva to continue competing at #Beijing2022 despite a failed drug test "is just a slap in the face to all of those athletes doing it the right way," says @cbrennansports. bit.ly/3LqLIVb https://t.co/zzQZEKQP8O Can we get a solid answer on the difference of her situation and mines? My mother died and I can’t run and was also favored to place top 3. The only difference I see is I’m a black young lady. twitter.com/usatoday/statu… Can we get a solid answer on the difference of her situation and mines? My mother died and I can’t run and was also favored to place top 3. The only difference I see is I’m a black young lady. twitter.com/usatoday/statu…

Earlier, USADA chief executive Travis Tygart also spoke about the drug case. He stated that this is "for the sixth consecutive Olympic Games, Russia has hijacked the competition and stolen the moment from clean athletes and the public."

Edited by Diptanil Roy