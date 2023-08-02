Financial assistance will be provided for Paralympic, women, deaf and specially-abled athletes, confirms Anurag Thakur

In a recent session at the Lok Sabha, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur reaffirmed the government's commitment to promoting sports across India inclusively, disregarding gender or societal divisions.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports spearheaded by Minister Anurag Thakur spearheads various all-encompassing schemes, providing equal opportunities to all, including women and marginalized sportspersons, to participate and excel in sports.

These schemes encompass a diverse range of initiatives, ensuring a level playing field for athletes from all sections of society. Notable among the schemes are the Khelo India Scheme, Assistance to National Sports Federations (NSFs), Special Awards for International Sports Event Winners and Their Coaches, and National Sports Awards.

Additionally, the pension to Meritorious Sportspersons and the National Sports Development Fund are crucial components of the government's all-encompassing approach to sports promotion. The Sports Training centers, overseen by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), also play a pivotal role in nurturing talent and fostering excellence.

One of the most commendable aspects of the Khelo India scheme is its dedicated sub-component for women in sports. This sub-component targets sports disciplines with underrepresented female participation.

The initiative brought by Anurag Thakur has led to the organization of Khelo India Women's Leagues and exclusive competitions for women athletes across 14 sports, witnessing an impressive total participation of 23,963.

Additionally, the government led by Anurag Thakur strives to promote sports among differently-abled athletes. To achieve this, a specialized center under the National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) Scheme was established at the SAI Regional Centre in Gandhinagar for para sports.

The center offers extensive training and support in Athletics, Badminton, Fencing, Swimming, Powerlifting, and Table Tennis (Para Sports). To ensure inclusivity, all SAI stadiums and training centers have been made differently-abled-friendly.

Enhancing athlete competitiveness through the sssistance to National Sports Federations scheme

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), All India Sports Council for Deaf (AISCD), and Special Olympic Bharat (SOB) are currently receiving financial assistance for athletes' training.

This aid includes food supplements, equipment support, modern infrastructure, lodging, travel facilities, the services of reputed Indian and foreign coaches, and sports kits.

The Assistance to National Sports Federations (NSFS) scheme approves a budget for each NSF through an Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC) to enable athletes to train abroad and participate in international competitions.

The impact of these initiatives is profound and far-reaching. By fostering an environment that is gender-neutral and inclusive, aspiring athletes, irrespective of their backgrounds, are encouraged to pursue their dreams in sports.