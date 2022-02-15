Foreign exposure trips for weightlifting, shooting, wrestling athletes sanctioned

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has sanctioned foreign exposure trips for athletes in wrestling, weightlifting and shooting. The foreign exposure trips will be conducted at full cost to the Government of India.

The government has also approved the participation of men’s and women’s wrestling teams in the 59th International Wrestling Tournament Seniors to be held in Bulgaria from February 17 to 20. A total of 20 male wrestlers across the Freestyle and Greco-Roman categories will be taking part while 10 coaching staff will accompany them. The women's wrestling contingent, meanwhile, consists of 10 wrestlers and five support staff.

Read: Melbourne likely to host 2026 Commonwealth Games

The permission of a total of 11 women wrestlers and 23 male wrestlers to participate in the 1st Ranking Series International Tournament to be held in Turkey from February 24 to 27 is also approved.

Tokyo Olympic medalists Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia will be competing in the event.

While the women's contingent will have five coaching and support staff, the men's contingent will comprise of 11 coaching and support staff.

Weightlifting team to take part in Singapore tourney

Similarly, the Indian weightlifting team will participate in the Singapore Weightlifting International 2022 to be held from February 23 to 28.

The women's contingent comprises nine athletes and four support staff, while the men's contingent comprises seven athletes and four support staff.

Also read: Ravi Dahiya starts Queen's Baton Relay for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games in India

Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu will be a part of the Indian team for the tournament.

Shooting team for World Cup

The government, meanwhile, has also approved the participation of a 33-member Indian shooting team for the ISSF World Cup. The World Cup will be held in Cairo, Egypt, from February 25 to March 8. The Indian team includes 25 shooters, six coaches and two physiotherapists.

Tokyo Olympians Divyansh, Apurvi Chandela, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Sanjeev Rajput, Saurabh Chaudhary and Rahi Sarnobat will be taking part in the World Cup.

Also read: Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das removed from TOPS support list

Edited by Parimal