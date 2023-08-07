In an exciting final on Sunday (August 6) at the Pondok Indah in Indonesia, Gaganjeet Bhullar registered his 10th win on the Asian Tour. This ends India's four-year-long drought at the AT. The last Indian win came when Khalin Joshi claimed the title at the Panasonic Open in 2018.

Bhullar had a strong performance in the Mandiri Indonesia Open finals, and although he started on the back foot, he made a great recovery over the game. Gaganjeet shot an impressive 7-under 65 to be 20-under and claim his first title in four years since the Fiji International in 2018.

The Indian golfer has always managed to display his best in Indonesia. Bhullar clinched his first-ever Asian Tour win at the 2019 Indonesia President Invitational, and since then has gone on to win four Asian Tour titles in the same country.

Speaking on his victory at the Mandiri Indonesia Open, Bhullar seemed content with his performance, to say the least:

“I played like a champion tee to green and gave myself so many birdie opportunities.” “I was riding high on confidence, hit the ball really good. It is a great week, I had a lot of positive memories having won this tournament two times before, that was definitely on my subconscious mind."

"The goal was just to go out there and give my 100 percent. This is my first win after becoming a father and I would like to dedicate this win to my 11-month-old daughter.”

Bhullar was joined on the podium by compatriot Rashid Khan and Brit Steve Lewton. All three players will next be in action at the International Series Singapore.

Gaganjeet Bhullar's stellar records as an Indian golfer on the Asian Tour

Hailing from Amritsar, the 35-year-old Indian golfer has established himself as one of the best to do it from India over the years.

Other than his 10 Asian Tour victories, Bhullar claimed his first European Tour title at the Fiji International in 2018.

The Indian golfer claimed the silver medal at the 2006 Asian Games which were held in Doha, as part of the Men's team. Gaganjeet was awarded the Arjuna Award in 2013 for his achievements in the sport.