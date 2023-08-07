On Friday, August 4, Goa's Sports Minister Govind Gaude confirmed that the 37th National Games will be held in Goa between October 25 and November 9.

Goa was initially slated to host the 36th edition of the games last year, but due to certain reasons, Gujarat ended up organizing the event.

This will be Goa's first time hosting the prestigious event, and speaking on the significance that it holds, Govind Gaude said:

"National Games will have a legacy plan. There should be promotion of sports in the state due to the National Games. Our aim is to promote sports in the state in the wake of the National Games. Our aim is not just to create a sportsperson for Goa but he should also play in the national team".

Govind Gaude @Govind_Gaude National Games will have a legacy plan. There should be a promotion of sports in the state due to National Games. Our aim is not to create just a sportspersons for Goa but they should play in the national teams. #GoaLegislativeAssembly

Guade also mentioned that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be present for the inauguration of the event come October.

The sporting event in Goa will feature 43 sports, as opposed to 36 in last year's games.

The history of the National Games

The Indian National Games began in 1924 at the time of an undivided India, in Lahore. The games were then known as the Indian Olympic Games, and the name stuck till 1938. The event was eventually renamed to National Games in 1940.

While the structure of the games used to be quite different, the Indian Olympic Association changed the format in 1985 to mirror the Olympics, in a bid to increase viewership.

So far, the Services team, a team made up of the Indian Armed Forces, has seen the most success at the games. They topped the medal tally in the last four editions of the event and will be participating in Goa as well. It remains to be seen whether they can maintain their streak.