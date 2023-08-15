“Grateful so many great cities around the world are interested” - World Athletics president Sebastian Coe on hosting applications for U20 C'ships

The World Athletics confirmed on Monday (August 14) that the 2024 World U20 Championships have been reinstated to Peru.

“Lima will host the World U20 Championships next year, it was decided during the World Athletics Council meeting held in Budapest on Monday,” the World Athletics said on its website.

The senior World Championships will commence in the Hungarian Capital on August 19.

Earlier in April, the Peruvian Athletics Federation informed the World Athletics that due to natural disasters in Peru, the local organizing committee was unable to conduct the World U20 Championships next year.

India was among the frontrunners to host the 2024 World U20 Championships when the World Athletics asked the member federations to send expressions of interest. The event was supposed to be held in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

World Athletics stated on its website on Monday that the situation has stabilized in Lima and with strong backing from the Peruvian Government and the Peruvian Federation, the World U20 will be held between August 26 to 31 as previously scheduled.

To build up the athletics atmosphere ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, the World Athletics Council has also allotted the 2026 World U20 Championships to Eugene, Oregon. The 2025 World Athletics Road Running Championships has been awarded to San Diego.

“We are grateful that so many great cities around the world are interested in hosting our events. We’re delighted with the quality of the candidates we have had to choose from to host these World Athletics Series events over the next three years,” the World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said.

“The standard of bids was so high that we would like to encourage those who were not successful today to continue talking to us about staging future events," Coe added.

The 2026 World Athletics Road Running Championships has been allotted to Copenhagen, Denmark. The inaugural World Athletics Road Running Championships, which will include championship distances of one mile, 5km, and 21km, will be held in Riga, Latvia, on October 1 this year.