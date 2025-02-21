Gujarat's Nirdip Rathod and Shitanshu Sheth qualify for Kudo World Cup 2025 in Bulgaria

Gujarat’s Nirdip Nirmitkumar Rathod and Shitanshu Sheth have officially booked their spots for the Kudo World Cup 2025, set to take place in Burgas, Bulgaria, on June 28 and 29. The two athletes secured their qualification after stellar performances at the national selection trials held in Surat on February 8 and 9.

Competing in the U13 male category, Nirdip Rathod impressed with his technique. Trained under Renshi Pravin Jadav, the young fighter overcame stiff competition to earn his place in the prestigious event.

Speaking after his selection, Nirdip expressed his excitement, saying:

“I’m honored to have been selected in the trials and secured my spot at the Kudo World Cup 2025. I still can’t believe it—it feels like a dream, but it’s real! Representing India on an international stage is a huge privilege. The journey has been tough, but with dedication and hard work, anything is possible. I’ll give my 200% to make my country proud.”

Shitanshu Sheth dominates in the Adults 19 Men’s (-260 PI) category

In the Adults 19 Men’s (-260 PI) category, Shitanshu Sheth delivered a dominant performance to secure his qualification. His standout moment came in the opening round, where he registered a commanding 8-point victory over Himachal Pradesh’s Vijay Jaiswal. The win confirmed his place in the Indian squad for the upcoming World Cup.

Trained under Renshi Pravin Jadhav, Sheth has been preparing rigorously to compete at the highest level. After confirming his qualification, he shared his thoughts on the achievement:

"Winning the trials and securing my spot at the Kudo World Cup 2025 is an incredible honor. I have trained tirelessly for this moment, and I’m grateful for the support of my coach, my team, and everyone who believed in me. Representing India on the global stage is a dream come true, and I will give my best to make the country proud."

