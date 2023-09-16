Hangzhou Asian Games bound kurash player Vishal Ruhil injured in a brawl, doubtful for the event

Delhi-based kurash player Vishal Ruhil got badly injured in a street brawl in the South West region of Delhi on Friday night. He now looks doubtful for the Hangzhou Asian Games, a fellow national-level kurash player said.

“He (Ruhil) was hospitalised and has multiple stitches on his head. He is expected to be discharged on Monday,” a coach familiar with the development said. “A police complaint has also been lodged.”

Ruhil was among four kurash players included by the sports ministry in the Indian contingent on Thursday. Initially, the ministry had approved the names of two players. The two-member team were attending a national camp here at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Sports Complex.

A former judo player, Ruhil was shortlisted in the 73kg category. Keshav, Suchika Tariyal, and Jyoti Tokas were the three other players in the Indian contingent.

Ruhil and his family members were not available for their comments. Ruhil, it was learnt, initially got into a verbal dispute with a judo coach during a practice session at the judo academy in South West Delhi. Later, the matter escalated into a fight.

The sport of kurash has been in the spotlight in the recent past for the wrong reasons. The selection procedure of the national team was controversial due to infighting among the officials of the Kurash Association of India.

Ruhil, who was pursuing a diploma in judo at Patiala’s National Institute of Sports, had reached Delhi on Thursday, said a source.

The sports ministry on Thursday had added the names of 22 players to the list of the Indian contingent for the Hangzhou Asian Games. Indian athletes will compete in 39 disciplines. A total of 655 sportspersons and over 200 persons from the coaching staff will accompany the Indian team.