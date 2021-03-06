Hima Das wins the 100m race at Indian Grand Prix-3

Indian athletics sensation Hima Das won the women's 100m event at the Indian Grand Prix being held in Patiala, Punjab. She finished the race with a timing of 11.67 seconds, which was her personal best.

The 100m event was expected to be a tantalizing affair as World University Games champion Dutee Chand had confirmed her participation earlier, but had to pull out just a few days before the race.

Bizzare scenes at the 100m race

The Indian Grand Prix is an open entry tournament, and after Dutee Chand had to pull out, there were only two entrants remaining for the final race - Hima Das from Assam and Amrit Kaur from Punjab.

However, by the time the race started, Hima was the only athlete standing at the starting line. It is testament to her dedication that despite being the sole participant, she didn't let her guard down and gave her all in the event, breaking her previous personal best in the process.

Hima Das was the sole participant in the 100m event at Indian Grand Prix today. Clocked 11.67s, her personal best in this category.

The 3rd edition of the Indian Grand Prix was expected to be a low key event, but the total absence of participants in a major event like the 100m race was something that was not expected at all.

The Athletics Federation of India had set a qualification mark of 12.10s to be able to participate in the race, and the absence of women athletes in this event shows that there is a need for further encouragement to women athletes in the country.

This has to happen so that India can hope to compete against the traditional powerhouses in world athletics. Athletes like Hima Das and Dutee Chand have established India's presence on a global level on the track of athletics.

However, there is a need for a coordinated approach to ensure greater participation of women at domestic events.

What next for Hima Das?

Asian Games and World U20 Championship gold medal winner Hima Das has not yet qualified for the Olympics, but the results of her rigorous practice were clearly evident from her timing in the 100m race.

She has been targeting an Olympic quota in the 200m race event as well as in the 4X100m relay event at the Tokyo Olympics. Experts are hoping India will be able to prepare a really competitive team at the Tokyo Olympics 4X100m event, led by aces Hima Das and Dutee Chand.

Whatever the end result, Indian fans can surely enjoy the brilliance of these athletes with a genuine hope that India will be a major force to reckon with in the field of athletics in the years to come.

