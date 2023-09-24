How to purchase Team India's official Asian Games 2023 jersey & merchandise online?

The Asian Games 2023 officially kickstarted in Hangzhou on Saturday with an opening ceremony headlined by an eye-pleasing light show. A 655-member contingent will represent India in different games and try to bring maximum medals home.

Lovlina Borgohain and Harmanpreet Singh were the flagbearers for India as they led the Indian contingent during the opening ceremony of the mega event at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium.

The Indian team will be looking to topple their medal tally of 70 medals, including 16 gold, won in the Asian Games 2018. While the team in gearing up to give it their all, fans are also ready to cheer them all the way.

Fans have their own ways of showing love and support to the team but the most common of them all is by wearing the Indian jersey. However, many of the fans still don't know where to find and buy the Indian jersey for the Asian Games 2023.

How to purchase India's official Asian Games 2023 jersey & merchandise online?

JSW Group has sponsored the Indian kits for the 19th edition of the Asian Games. Ahead of the multinational event, JSW Inspire were given the responsibility to design the India's jersey and kits.

For those who don't know, JSW Inspire is an activewear brand owned by the JSW Group. The leading sports apparel designer Aaquib Wani has designed the Indian jerseys for the Asian Games 2023 and it has been received really well by the sports fraternity.

Meanwhile, the Indian fans could buy the Indian jersey for the Asian Games from the official website of the JSW Inspire. They could log in to the https://www.jswinspire.in/ and go to the shop.

Once they are at the online shop, fans could browse the categories and go for the JSW Inspire Asian Games to buy the official collection. Fans have plenty of options available from T-Shirts to Polo Shirts.

In addition to that, fans could also buy travel kits, competition wear, and athleisure as well.