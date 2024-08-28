How to purchase tickets for Paris 2024 Paralympics?

The sporting world is all set to get underway with the Paris 2024 Paralympics, scheduled to be held between August 28 to September 8. Fans can now book their tickets for the prestigious event on the official ticketing website. The first day of competition will be on August 29.

The sale of the tickets is accessible without a draw, on a 'first come, first served basis'. Tickets are available for all sports as well as the opening and closing ceremonies.

While the prices for different sporting events vary, a ticket to the opening ceremony on August 28, starts at 150 euros. Meanwhile, the cost of a ticket to the closing ceremony starts at 45 euros. The organizers are also offering two different offers to fans, the 'family offer' and the 'discovery pass'.

Trending

Under the family offer, a buyer will be able to buy up to two children's tickets at 10 euros (excluding ceremonies), with the purchase of two adult tickets. On the other hand, with the discovery pass, one can attend several para-sports events on the same day for 24 euros.

There is also the option to buy tickets for the hospitality section, at a higher price point. The website also offers fans the option to resell their tickets, in case they are unable to make it to an event.

Over 4000 athletes from more than 150 nations to compete at Paris 2024 Paralympics

The Paris 2024 Paralympics, makes it the first time, that France will be organizing the Summer Paralympic Games. The European nation had previously hosted the Winter Paralympics in Tignes and Albertville in 1992.

The upcoming Games promise to be highly competitive. More than 4000 para-athletes from over 150 countries will compete across the 22 sporting events. Similar to the recently concluded Olympic Games, it will be the first time that the opening ceremony of the Paralympics will be held outside a stadium.

During the nation's parade at the opening ceremony, the athletes will cross several of Paris' iconic landmarks. Rolland Garros, Stade de France and Château de Versailles will be some of the iconic venues to be used during the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback