"I was very confident about winning that race" - Suvana Baskar after breaking National Record for 50m backstroke

Young sensation Suvana Baskar might just be the next big thing in the world of Indian swimming. With a plethora of achievements under her belt, Suvana has ensured that she's come into the eyes of the public.

Recently having created a new national record in the 50m backstroke at the National Swimming Championship, Suvana has added another feather to a cap that boasts of having multiple national and state records.

Hailing from a family of swimmers, Suvana began competing at the tender age of six. From there started a journey that has seen her get win multiple laurels at the state and national levels. Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Suvana Bhaskar opened up on her journey, her goals and a variety of other topics.

Read excerpts from the interview below:

Q: How has your swimming journey been so far and what would you say has been the biggest difficulty that you have faced in your life?

Suvana: I think my swimming journey has been a gradual improvement. I've never had a sudden improvement, neither have I stopped improving, which in my opinion is a very good sign. It just shows that I have like a lot more time ahead of me. Unfortunately, a lot of athletes don't make it past 20, but I know for a fact that I have a lot more time in me.

The most difficult thing was leaving home and going to the U.S. for college. But at the same time, I also think it's a very good thing. So it was difficult to leave and it's difficult to manage everything on my own over there, but it also has a lot of pros to it.

Q: What was it that was going through your mind when you broke the national record recently in Hyderabad?

Suvana: I was very confident about winning that race. I knew I was going to pull it off before it started. So there was no shock or anything, but the goal was to get the gold because at the end of the day that counts for something. So when I saw the touchpad and I got the gold, it was a lot of satisfaction because I do think I needed that win.

Q: Everyone knows that you come from a family of swimmers. So how has the support been at home? And at the same point, does this also mean the expectations from you are high?

Suvana: The support has been very, very good. Everyone at home is extremely understanding. They understand the journey, but they also know that my journey is very different and in terms a lot more challenging than what my mother and grandmother had. So they put up with my stress and all.

But expectations, no, I think come from a very simple family. End of the day, they want to see their daughter and they want to see their granddaughter happy, whether I'm a good swimmer or not has never mattered to them. It's about whether I'm a good person and whether I'm happy. So in terms of expectations, the only person that, you know, puts pressure on me is me. Everyone else at home is extremely nice.

Q: Why swimming? What is it about swimming that attracted you like to take up this sport?

Suvana: Honestly, I don't remember. I was too young, but as I grew up, I realized that I enjoyed it. And I was very young when I started making a few goals for myself and dreams for myself. And I have a perfectionist side to me, both in and out of the pool, even in the classroom. So like, I think once there's a goal in my head, I'm anyway, not going to run away from it. So I think it was just the fact that I enjoyed racing. I've always loved racing. This gives me that thrill. And I think it is enjoying racing and it was having goals to chase.

Q: Is there any aspect or any particular thing that you are currently working on or trying to improve?

Suvana: Honestly, I think, I'm not in the best shape right now. I'm not, I wasn't in the best shape of my life in Hyderabad. I think I was in the best shape in March this year. I was at least in 40 percent better physical condition than I am now because there were injuries and everything involved post-April, which are still bothering me.

But yeah, I think for now, it will just be focusing on my physical and mental well-being. Getting back to the best shape of my life, leading up to an Olympic year.

Q: What are your next immediate goals and aspirations in leading up to the Olympics?

Suvana: Every time I race, I need to make sure I'm getting faster because otherwise, it's not going to click on time next year by the time the qualification period ends. So every race I do from now or I do from like when I go back to the US starting September, October, every race has to be faster.

Q: Who are your role models? Once you are in the sport, you always look up to that someone who is your role model. So who is your role model in swimming?

Syvana: In swimming, like I've said before, I looked up to Missy Franklin a lot. I still do. She's retired though. In India, I think Sandeep is number one, Sandeep Sejwal. I grew up training and watching Veer and Sandeep. Sandeep is my rakhi brother. So he means a lot more to me than just a senior in the pool. They've always, you know, been supportive, telling me what to change, telling me to be confident.

Q: What do you like to do in your free time? If you're not competing what do you like to do?

Suvana: Oh, mostly I sleep. If it's off-season, then I never stopped training. I continue training. It's just the intensity reduces. Sometimes just like going out with my friends for an ice cream or a drive or something like that. But if I'm in college, I'm usually just catching up on studies. I can be quite the nerd.

Q: How do you balance academics and sport?

Suvana: It's difficult, but personally, I have never found it hard because I'm extremely disciplined. I'm very, very particular about my education and my swimming. So I'm the kind of person that gets anxious if my homework is not submitted one day in advance. So like I am either in the pool or with my books. If both are done, then my social life gets sometimes, but otherwise, I'm extremely disciplined.

So it is difficult and I do make a lot of social life sacrifices, but end of the day, it's needed. I'm at an age where I need to build a career.

Q: How has been like Dream Foundation been supportive of you?

Suvana: I've been with the Dream Foundation now for five years. They've always been very understanding, especially when, you know, I just reach out to them and say, hey, I need to fly internationally - I need to travel for this meet. They've never not supported me. I've always been able to go for whatever competition I need to. I've gotten every equipment that I need. Rehab, physio, everything.