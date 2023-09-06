'I hope this time we will bring more medals for our country' - IOA President PT Usha ahead of Asian Games 2023

PT Usha, the influential leader helming the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), disclosed not just ceremonial attire and sports gear, but an assertive message for the courageous Indian contingent, all set to shine at the Asian Games in New Delhi.

In a gathering on Tuesday, PT Usha conveyed her sincere wishes to the athletes. She reminded them that while the world would be looking them out, they must bear the weight of anticipations like a weighty mantle. She said:

"I encourage the Indian contingent to excel without being burdened by undue stress. I trust that they have undergone thorough preparations. This time, a significantly larger delegation is set to participate in the Asian Games, and I am optimistic that we will achieve even more medals for our nation."

In her exhilarating address to the delegation, PT Usha emitted optimism about the coming Asian Games. She highlighted that a record-breaking 634 athletes' pool, the largest ever, would don the tricolour, representing the nation. Her eyes sparked with hope as she fantasised about these athletes standing tall on the podium, medals beautifying their necks, and the Indian anthem resonating through the arena.

"We've yearned for the 2022 Asian Games, and now, with our largest-ever squad, we're on the cusp of history," she exclaimed with pridefulness.

PT Usha puts firm belief in Indian contingent slated for Asian Games

The former athlete acknowledged with unwavering faith that this delegation has the potential to ensure India's greatest medal haul to date.

She added:

"We have waited long for the 2022 Asian Games and are delighted that India is sending its largest contingent of 634 athletes. We believe that this squad has the potential to get India its best medal haul as well.

"In the IOA, we have made every effort to place the athlete in the centre of our universe and ensure that they are well looked after."

PT Usha also shared her dedication to athlete welfare, asserting that the IOA had positioned the athlete at the core of its mission.

Beyond the athletics track, PT Usha acknowledged the rising diversity of sports in India. Rowing with its impressive 33-member unit, it would lead India towards medals along with athletics. Also, a pioneering 15-member Esports team was set to make a record as the sport made its official debut on the Asian Games rostrum.

Talking about the achievements of the past, PT Usha honored the Indian delegation's thriving outing at the 2018 Asian Games, where they accumulated a record-breaking 70 medals, including 16 gold.

As Usha revealed the eagerly anticipated ceremonial dress and playing kit for the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, her dream for India's sporting future blazed brightly. Her words reflected the spirit of a collective, empowered, and unwavering unit hovered for eminence.