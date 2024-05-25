"I would love to see Sumit put up a fight and if he plays really well" - Somdev Devvarman on Sumit Nagal's chances at the French Open 2024

India’s No.1 tennis singles player, Sumit Nagal is bracing himself for a monumental showdown as he gears up to confront the formidable World No. 18, Karen Khachanov of Russia, in the inaugural round of the 2024 French Open in Paris.

Nagal, currently ranked 94th, secured direct entry into the main draw of the Grand Slam. His opponent, Karen Khachanov, arrives in Paris with an impressive track record, having won the Qatar Open ATP 250 event earlier this year and boasting a 21-7 win-loss record.

As reported by KhelNow, the former Indian player Somdev Devvarman acknowledges the tough task ahead for Sumit Nagal, stating:

“Let’s be honest, Karen Khachanov is one of the toughest draws out there. World No. 18, he has been one of the most consistent players on tour and has reached some major semi-finals as well. He has very few flaws – good from the baseline, good on serve."

Devvarman further emphasized Sumit Nagal's potential to cause an upset if he can elevate his game, adding:

“Sumit has been around long enough in terms of expectations and dealing with them. He’s 26 years old, in the prime of his career physically and had a good run this year breaking into the top 100. He must be feeling good about his chances.”

Expressing optimism, Devvarman concluded:

“I would love to see Sumit put up a fight and if he plays really well, he could give himself a chance to turn over Khachanov.”

As Nagal gears up for his French Open campaign, all eyes will be on him as he seeks to defy the odds and make his mark on the prestigious tournament.

Sumit Nagal remains determined to make an impact at the French Open

The 26-year-old had a promising start to the 2024 season, notably defeating Andre Bublik in the first round of the Australian Open. This victory marked a historic moment as Sumit Nagal became the first Indian in 35 years to defeat a seeded player at a Grand Slam.

Additionally, he showcased his prowess by clinching the Chennai ATP Challenger title.

However, Nagal has recently faced a dip in form, with early exits at the Monte-Carlo Masters, Geneva Open, and Bordeaux Challenger. Despite these setbacks, he remains determined to make an impact at the clay court grand slam.