“I’m here to take over” - Sohail Khan secures spot in Kudo World Cup 2025

Sohail Khan has officially qualified for the Kudo World Cup 2025, set to be held in Bulgaria, after winning the national selection trials in Surat on February 8-9. Competing in the Men’s -250 PI category (19+ age group), he delivered dominant performances to earn his place in the Indian team.

Ad

Sohail had already secured a quota for India by winning a bronze medal at the Eurasian Kudo Cup 2024 in Armenia. However, he needed to prove himself at the national trials, and he did so in a commanding fashion.

Sohail started his campaign with a knockout victory over an opponent from Rajasthan. In his second bout, he secured an 8:0 submission win against Arunachal Pradesh, confirming his selection for the World Cup.

His preparation for the trials was guided by Dr. Mohammad Aijaz Khan, who worked on his technical and strategic training. His strength and conditioning program was overseen by Deepak Tiwari in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, ensuring he was in peak form for the competition.

Ad

Trending

Sohail Khan made it clear that he is not just aiming to compete but to bring home a medal. He said:

“I’m not just going to participate, I’m going for a medal and to make history for India. I’m coming from India, and I am not here to participate. I am here to take over.”

Sohail Khan plans to overcome the financial challenges

After sealing his spot, Sohail Khan thanked his supporters and coaches while also highlighting the financial challenges he continues to face.

Ad

"First of all, I want to thank each and every one of you for your love, support, and belief in me. This achievement is not just mine, it belongs to all of us. Behind every win, there’s been intense training, brutal conditioning, and countless hours of hard work.

"My coaches, my training partners, and most importantly, my parents, who have never said no to anything I needed, have been my biggest strength. But the struggle isn’t over, financial challenges are still there, and I hope to overcome them soon,” Sohail added.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback