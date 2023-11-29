"In Ireland, this is hate speech" - Fans react to trailer of Lady Ballers, film that depicts men competing in women's sports 

The DailyWire+, an American streaming service, recently released the trailer for their first feature length film titled "Lady Ballers". The sports film receiving widespread criticism from netizens for its questionable premise.

The nearly three minute long trailer follows the story of a coach encouraging his male students to identify as trans women in order to participate in women's sports. The video continues to feature more and more improbable scenarios, with a character even identifying as "trans-age" to compete in a children's baseball league.

While a certain faction of the internet found the concept of the movie funny, many were quick to allege that the movie seemed misogynistic and transphobic.

One fan on X (formerly Twitter) pointed out that the movie would be considered hate speech in Ireland.

"In Ireland this is hate speech. Let that sink in," they wrote.

Another fan chimed on to say that the movie seemed to rely only on one joke.

"You thought you could stretch the singular joke y'all have into a feature length comedy? Good try," they wrote.

Here are some more reactions to the trailer:

Riley Gaines testifies in support of the "Save Women's Sports Act" in Ohio

Riley Gaines, a prominent voice in the debate surrounding the inclusion of trans women in women's sports, recently testified in favor of HB 68, also known as the "Save Women's Sport's Act".

In her speech to the Ohio Senate Government Oversight Committee, Gaines said that when she and transgender athlete Lia Thomas tied for fifth place in a 200-yard championship freestyle in 2022, the NCAA chose to award Thomas.

"The officials claimed this was necessary for public relations. I was shocked. I felt betrayed and belittled, reduced to a photo-op. But my feelings did not matter. What mattered to the NCAA were the feelings of a biological male," she said.

She went on to add that allowing trans women to compete in women's sport would put biologically female athletes at greater risk of injury.

"The inclusion of male athletes in women’s sports not only takes opportunities from female players. It puts women and girls at greater risk of injury," Gaines said.