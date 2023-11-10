In Pictures - The National Games 2023 closing ceremony

The 37th National Games, which witnessed almost 11,000 athletes from all over India participate in 45 different disciplines over two weeks of sporting action, reached its dazzling conclusion at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Goa. The games were marked by a spectacular closing ceremony attended by the Hon’ble Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The ceremony was filled with mesmerizing performances by several artists and speeches by some of the dignitaries present, celebrating the achievements of the athletes in the games.

Among the large number of distinguished guests who graced the closing ceremony were the Hon’ble Governor of Goa, Shri. G. Sreedharan Pillai, and the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Goa, Shri. Pramod Sawant. The President of the IOA, Smt. PT Usha; the Minister of Sports, Government of Goa, Shri. Govind Gaude; and Shri. Shripad Naik, Hon’ble Minister of State for Ports and Member of Parliament, North Goa, were also in attendance.

IOA president Dr. P.T. Usha commended the success of the National Games in Goa, stating that it had left an indelible mark in Indian sports history. She acknowledged the tireless efforts of the Games Technical Conduct Committee (GTCC) and the National Games Organizing Committee (NGOC), along with the State Olympic Association, National Sports Federation, coaches, and support staff, for ensuring the event's smooth and professional execution. Several individuals whose contributions were vital to the National Games were also felicitated.

PT Usha also took the opportunity to announce that the 38th National Games will be hosted by the picturesque state of Uttarakhand.

The symbolic passing of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) flag to Uttarakhand was one of the highlights of the evening. Smt. Rekha Arya, the Minister of Sports for the Government of Uttarakhand, received the flag on behalf of the state, officially signaling the beginning of their journey as the host for the upcoming National Games.

The ceremony began with electrifying performances by several different artists depicting the local Goan culture. Indian singers Mukesh Ghatwal and Swaroop Khan also lit up the stage with their energetic performances before the formal ceremony took place.

You can check out the photos of the National Games 2023 closing ceremony here:

A picturesque Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium on the night of the closing ceremony, Image Courtesy- Twitter

Mukesh Ghatwal lighting up the stage with his performance, Image Courtesy- Twitter

Some of the distinguished guests, Image Courtesy- Twitter

PT Usha awarding Srihari Natraj the Best Male Athlete Trophy, Image Courtesy- Twitter

Maharashtra being awarded the Raja Bhalindra Singh Trophy, Image Courtesy- Twitter

Sanyukta Prasen Kale being awarded the Best Female Athlete trophy, Image Courtesy- Twitter

The prestigious Raja Bhalindra Singh Rolling Trophy was awarded to Maharashtra, who emerged as the overall champions after topping the table with 228 medals, including 80 gold medals, 69 silver medals, and 79 bronze medals. Olympian swimmer Srihari Nataraj of Karnataka claimed the Best Male Athlete Trophy, with an outstanding performance resulting in ten medals, including eight gold.

The Best Female Athlete Trophy was jointly awarded to gymnasts Sanyukta Prasen Kale of Maharashtra and Pranati Nayak of Odisha for securing four golds and one silver each.

The event concluded with an incredible acrobatic and dance performance to the popular A.R. Rahman song ‘Jai Ho.’