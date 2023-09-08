The Indian delegation which participated in the 44th World Armwrestling Championship 2023 and the 25th PARA Armwrestling Championship showed great aptitude and decisiveness. Held in Almaty, Kazakhstan from August 24-September 3, the Indian contingent has bagged 11 medals - three gold, six silver, and two bronze.

The Indian squad comprised of 39 athletes and four officials, representing the People's Armwrestling Federation of India. They were directed by President Ms Preeti Jhangiani, General Secretary and Head Coach Laxman Singh Bhandari, and Team Manager Junestar Kharbuli.

Among the top-notch performers was Abhas Rana, contesting in the sub-junior category, who ensured gold in both Left and Right-Hand divisions. Fessy George, a Grand Master, depicted her prowess by nailing gold in the Right-Hand category and silver in the Left-Hand division.

Latha G Nair, another Grand Master in the 80kg category, bagged two silver medals in both Left and Right-Hand competitions. Thresiamma MM, also a Grand Master, won two silver medals to India's medal haul in the Left and Right-Hand categories.

In the PARA Armwrestling Championship 2023, Harsh Khodiar's stellar performance earned him a silver medal, while Shrimant Jha and Harish Verma brought home bronze sedals.

Officials share their thoughts on India's thriving campaign at World Armwrestling Championship

Ms Preeti Jhangiani, President of the People's Armwrestling Federation India (PAFI), voiced her pride and honour in guiding this competitive Indian delegation to the World Armwrestling Championships and World Para Armwrestling Championship.

She hailed the athletes for their outstanding performances, recognising their noteworthy contribution to India's sporting accomplishments.:

“It was a great privilege for me as the President of The People’s Armwrestling Federation India (PAFI) to take this strong and competitive Indian contingent for the World Armwrestling championships and World Para Armwrestling Championship. Our athletes performed exceptionally well, and I would like to congratulate them for bringing laurels to the country.”

Laxman Singh Bhandari, General Secretary and Head Coach of the Indian contingent, congratulated the participants for their great display of sportsmanship and competitiveness.

He also expanded his thankfulness to all the officials and management personnel who played climacteric roles in assuring a thriving campaign in Kazakhstan.

“I would like to congratulate all the players as they showcased tremendous display of sportsmanship and competitiveness. I would also like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to all the officials and the management associated for a successful outing in Kazakhstan.”

It should be noted that the People's Armwrestling Federation India (PAFI) stands as the only Indian organization affiliated with the Asian Armwrestling Federation (AAF) and the World Armwrestling Federation (WAF).