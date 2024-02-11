"India has a chance to make it to the Olympics."-Basketball star Bikramjit Singh Gill on India's chances and potential in 3x3 basketball

The Bearded King, Bikramjit Singh Gill, is an icon in 3x3 basketball, performing incredibly at several FIBA events worldwide. The 6'7" Canadian player has his roots set in India. He inherited his talent from his father, who once represented India in the sport. The Indian-origin athlete was the first player to score a basket at the inaugural Common Wealth Games 3x3 basketball match in 2022. He also represented Canada at the 2021 FIBA AmeriCup and is now all set to play for the Toronto Patriots.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Bikramjit Singh Gill opened up about being part of the Toronto Patriots, the potential of basketball in India, and the ingredients needed for the success of the sport in the country.

Q: What do you make of the evolution of basketball in India?

Bikramjit Singh Gill: The evolution of Indian basketball, it's been on the rise. You can see the level of talent that has emerged in the last couple of years, with great players that are doing amazing things. Like Sahaij Sekhon being recognized in FIBA competition and playing very well for India.

People like Prince Paul Singh are doing things in the G League with the Kings. So, the evolution of Indian basketball has emerged since Satnam Singh was drafted. So, hopefully, we can see somebody in the NBA or doing something like that soon.

Q: What do you think can be done to improve the sporting infrastructure in India?

Bikramjit Singh Gill: In my opinion, there's a lot that can be done to improve the sports infrastructure in India. It's very tough for athletes to be at their best when they're playing outside on the concrete. You know, like, it's really hard to go at your 100% and for a long time on the court. Just due to being on the concrete, it hurts your knees, it hurts your back, so it's tough.

I don't know what you want to classify India as, you know, a second-world country or a third-world country, but it's tough when, you know, the government doesn't put in the right amount of infrastructure for their athletes to be great.

So, it has a lot to do with the country as well. Maybe sports aren’t one of the highest things that they want to pursue. But, you know, I think there's a lot of talent in India, and if they put the money into the athletes and the infrastructure, I think there can be a lot more success.

Q: What do you think is the future of 3x3, specifically in India? Can we see an Indian team go to the Olympics soon?

Bikramjit Singh Gill: Just like anything, it all depends on what you do and where you put your time and your efforts with 3X3 and the future of 3X3 in India. Put into that environment, you select players, and if you have a team focused strictly on 3X3, can you see an Indian team going to the Olympics?

That's with any team, any country. If you hone in and put the right team together, you want to build an academy more so. If you can do that, I think India has a chance to make it to the Olympics.

Q: How does it feel to be a part of the Patriots? What is the team environment like?

Bikramjit Singh Gill: It feels good to be part of the Patriots brand and the World of Krida with myself, Inderbir, Blaz, Mark, and Dhruv. It's a team that's very hungry. We're also vets in our respect. We've been playing on the tour for quite a while now, and we're hungry to prove that we are somebody, and we want to be notified again to be on the World Circuit. Even though we have had some time off, I think we can do some great things. I'm excited, man. Everything is for the glory.