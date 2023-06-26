India ends Special Olympics World Games 2023 with 202 medals

The Indian contingent showed a remarkable display in the Special Olympics World Games 2023, shining on the final day. As a result of their hard work and determination, the Indian jerseys ended up with a double-century of medals, totalling 202 to their tally.

A huge number of athletes won gold, silver, and bronze in various sports such as golf, basketball, tennis, handball, volleyball, and others. The final day saw track and field athletes doing their work as they totalled six medals including two gold, three silver, and one bronze.

Among all, Ravimathi Arumugam and Aanchal Goyal stole the limelight in 400m, Level C Female and Level B Female respectively. As a consequence, they finished at the top of the podium.

The overall medal tally for India stood at an impressive 76 gold, 75 silver, and 51 bronze. Saket Kundu achieved a rare feat in track and field, winning a bronze in the Level B 400m event after previously clinching a silver medal in mini javelin Level B.

The Special Olympics is a yearly event and was introduced back in 1968. It strives to provide a forum for athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities and cognitive delays.

Chairperson of the Special Olympics highlights the importance of encouraging these games

However, a large number of Indian athletes participating in the games have encountered discrimination in various forms, often being labelled as non-functioning members of society.

Dr Mallika Nadda, the Chairperson of the Special Olympics, stressed the significance of the Indian athletes' performances and underlined the need for inclusivity and acceptance in society. She said:

“A huge number of our athletes have faced social discrimination of various forms, and are regarded as non-functioning members of society in various quarters. It is an obsolete thought, and an inaccurate one too."

Hoping that this 'movement' will be boosted, she further commented:

"Their performance in the sporting arena prove that they are capable of great feats, or strength, speed, concentration and discipline. And I hope this opens the eyes of those on the outside and proves that we need to expand this movement further and make it more inclusive."

