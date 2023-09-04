India gains IOC president's nod for 2036 Olympic host bid

In a substantial twist of Olympic dreams, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has expressed his support for India as a possible host for the 2036 Olympic Games.

This disclosure arrives in the wake of India's Sports Minister, Anurag Thakur's statement that a proper presentation for India's bid would take place during the forthcoming IOC Session in Mumbai, planned from October 15 to 17.

Talking on this matter, President Bach opened an open invitation to India, saying:

"That's up to India. Here our doors and hearts are wide open. India is flourishing and developing, and how India now is embracing Olympic sports. India can play a much more important role in the Olympic Movement and for the Olympic Movement to have such growth potential as with India."

Underlining India's amazing potential, Bach highlighted the country's standing as the planet's most populated and dense nation. He stated that India's flourishing sports terrain is not limited to standard sports but contains a rising embrace of Olympic disciplines, marking a transformative change in the nation's sporting culture.

BJP-Gujarat's quest for 2036 Olympic hosting

This restored interest in hosting the Olympics has its seeds in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Gujarat, which earlier revealed its aim to secure hosting rights for the 2036 Olympic Games. The management in Gujarat has been assertive in engaging with the IOC, voicing their willingness to organize this quadrennial sporting phenomenon in the western state.

Nevertheless, India is not sole in its aspirations to host the 2036 Olympic. Many countries, including Egypt, England, Indonesia, Qatar, and South Korea, have also conveyed their interest in the bid. If India's effort proves successful, it will observe a momentous milestone as the country becomes the fourth Asian country to host the Olympic Games, pursuing in the footsteps of Japan, South Korea, and China.