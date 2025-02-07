India likely to bid for Commonwealth Games 2030: Reports

By SC Desk
Modified Feb 07, 2025 14:11 IST
Commonwealth Sports Logo
Commonwealth Sports Logo (Image via X)

India is looking to host the Commonwealth Games 2030 (CWG) as part of its larger strategy to position itself as a global sporting destination, as per Indian Express. With the ambition to host the 2036 Olympics on Indian soil, hosting experience through major international events is a must.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) expressed interest in the CWG bid and met with Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) President Chris Jenkins and Chief Executive Katie Sadlier, who recently visited India. The trip was to gauge India's preparedness to host the centenary edition of the Games, one of the largest events since the first CWG was held in 1930 in Hamilton, Canada.

The last several years have only witnessed a hard struggle to provide hosts for the CWG. The 2026 edition, initially planned to be staged in Australia, saw the city of Brisbane withdraw from contention due to ever-increasing cost estimates. Glasgow stepped in. From this perspective, India's bid could inject much-needed stability into the Games while serving its long-term Olympic ambitions.

also-read-trending Trending

Ahmedabad and Bhubaneswar in contention to host Commonwealth Games 2030

Among the prospective host cities of the Commonwealth Games 2030, Ahmedabad and Bhubaneswar, have been inducting all-round sporting infrastructure development. IOA President PT Usha held discussions with the officials of CGF at Dehradun in the 38th National Games to explore a potential bid for India. This will leave little time for India, as interested nations have until March 31, as mentioned by the CGF.

During his three days in Ahmedabad, Jenkins met Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and State Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi, among others. The state has been expanding sports infrastructure on a war footing basis to prepare for the 2036 Olympic bid. Reportedly, the CGF officials expressed confidence in its abilities.

Hosting the Commonwealth Games 2030 would prove a litmus test for India. It will determine whether the country can effectively stage large-scale international sporting events. Whether India files an official bid remains to be seen, but the intent is clear: India is getting ready to step into the global scene as one of the leading hosting nations of world sports.

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी