India at Olympics 2021 Closing Ceremony: When and where to watch, theme, flag bearers and timings (IST)

After being delayed by a year, Tokyo Olympics 2021 officially kick-started on July 23. These Olympics have been one of a kind. The Opening Ceremony had a different feel to it. There were four new sports added to the Olympic Games, and the events happened in empty stadiums.

New champions emerged, records were broken and stories worth narrating to generations to come were scripted. But all the drama and fun will soon end as the Games are drawing to a close. The Closing Ceremony will mark the beginning of the end of the Tokyo Olympics.

Here is everything you need to know about the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.

When is the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony?

The Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony is scheduled for August 8. According to Tokyo Olympics official website, the Closing Ceremony will begin at 8 PM Japan time or 4.30 PM IST. The closing ceremony will be held in Tokyo's National Stadium.

What is the theme of the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony?

As per the Tokyo Olympics website, the theme of the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony will be "Worlds We Share". The ceremony will highlight "the idea that each of us inhabits their own world."

Who will be India's flag-bearer at the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony?

Wrestler Bajrang Punia will be carrying India's tri-color at the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.

Where to watch the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony?

Olympics 2021 is being telecast in India live on the Sony Sports Network. The Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics could be shown on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, or Sony Six. Online viewers can catch the action live on the Sony LIV app.

