India records highest percentage of failed dope tests among other countries, claims WADA’s recent report

According to a recent report by the World Anti-Doping Agency, India has recorded the highest percentage of failed doping tests among all other countries that have tested more than 2000 samples.

India has found itself in hot water after the 2022 testing figures report was released by WADA. As per the report, India tested 3856 samples (urine and blood combined), of which 125 candidates returned with adverse analytical findings.

India recorded a total of 3.2 percent of failed dope tests in the recent findings. South Africa is second on the list with 2.9 percent of failed dope findings. Kazakhstan amounts to 1.9 percent of failed dope tests from 2174 samples taken.

The United States of America and Norway find themselves at the fourth spot, having conducted 6782 and 2075 tests, respectively. China tested the most number of samples - 19.228, with a failed dope test percentage of 0.2 percent. Germany conducted 13,653 tests, of which 0.3 percent resulted positive for doping.

Russia has been a major culprit for repeated doping violations and has been suspended by the International Olympic Committee for the same. In the latest findings, Russia conducted 10,186 tests, of which 0.8 percent failed in dope findings.

“WADA’s Annual Testing Figures Report is the most comprehensive overview of all doping control samples,” WADA Director General Olivier Niggli said in a statement.

“WADA is pleased to note that the number of anti-doping tests in the testing figures continue to increase across the board and are the closest to the pre-pandemic levels (2019). The Testing Figures Report is an important tool for collaboration between Anti-Doping Organisations,” he added.

27 athletes test positive for doping at National Games 2023

As per a recent report, a total of 27 athletes failed in dope tests conducted at the National Games 2023. The event took place in October-November last year in Goa. Murali Kumar Gavit, who won a silver medal in the 5000m event at the Games, was the latest to add to that list after he failed the doping test.

Earlier, the bronze medalist at the Games, Ajay Kumar Saroj was banned for three years after being found guilty of using doping substances. Besides, Bhaskar Balachandra became the first cue-sport athlete to test positive for doping. He was found to have used Beta-Blockers, which keep blood pressure under control.