India's 8-member athletics team gears up for the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinbago

India is set to participate in the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago with an eight-member athletics team ready to showcase their talents. The prestigious games, running from August 4 to 11, will witness young athletes from various nations competing in multiple sports events.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has meticulously selected the country's representatives, ensuring that they possess the skills and potential to excel on the international stage.

The AFI tweeted and emphasized that the eight-member athletics team is all set to make its mark in Trinbago. These young athletes have worked tirelessly, pushing their limits and preparing to give their best performances.

Among the athletes representing India, we have Abhay Singh, who will take on the 200-meter race with determination and speed. Navpreet Singh, on the other hand, will face the challenging 400-meter event, showcasing his endurance and strength. Bapi Hansda will exhibit his skills in the 400-meter hurdles, proving his agility and technique.

Athletics Federation of India @afiindia Eight-member athletics team will compete at the August 4-11 Trinbago 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games: Team: Abhay Singh (200m), Navpreet Singh (400m), Bapi Hansda (400mh), Arjun (javelin), Asha Kiran Barla (800m), Shireen Ahluwalia (relay) and Anupriya Sasi (shot put).

In the field events, Arjun will mesmerize spectators with his javelin throws, aiming for the perfect trajectory and distance. Asha Kiran Barla, competing in the 800-meter race, will exhibit her speed and tactical prowess, strategizing her approach to the finish line.

Shireen Ahluwalia, an integral part of the relay team, will demonstrate her seamless baton exchanges and teamwork skills. The relay event demands coordination and unity, and Shireen will be a vital asset in ensuring their success.

Anupriya Sasi, participating in the shot put, will showcase her strength and precision in the throws. This event requires not only physical power but also technical finesse, and Anupriya is well-prepared to excel.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) bears athletes' participation costs

It has come to light that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is covering the expenses of athletes' participation, not the Sports Ministry. The Commonwealth Youth Games, initially scheduled for August 1–7, 2021, had to be rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The postponement was necessary to avoid conflicts with the Tokyo Olympics and the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022. The financial burden of sending athletes to international competitions can be significant.

However, the IOA has stepped up to support the young talents representing at the Commonwealth Youth Games. By taking responsibility for the costs, they are ensuring that the athletes can focus solely on their performances without any financial worries.