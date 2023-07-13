India’s Bhagyashri Jadhav finishes 4th in Shot Put F34 event

India’s Bhagyashri Jadhav could not win a medal, but garnered praise after she finished fourth in the Shot Put F34 event in the 2023 edition of the Para Athletics World Athletics Championships, which is taking place from Saturday, July 8 to Monday, July 17.

It is the 10th edition of the championship and is hosted by the Chartley Stadium in Paris, France.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI), dropped a message on their official Twitter handle to congratulate Bhagyashri Jadhav. Lauding Bhagyashri for her whole-hearted effort in her event, SAI wrote:

“Another quota for Paris Paralympics cleared at Para Athletics World Championships 2023 as India’s Bhagyashri Jadhav acquires 4th position in Shot Put F34 Event. Many congratulations champ."

Jadhav finished with a distance of 7.23 and missed out on a podium finish. China’s Zou Lijuan won the gold medal with a distance of 9.25. Kornobys Lucyna won the silver medal with an 8.49. Malaysia’s Amoudi Saida won bronze with a distance of 7.98.

United Arab Emirates' Alnuaimi Ansaf (6.62), Australia’s Crees Fayna (6.26) and Aljumaah Sarah finished fifth, sixth and seventh respectively.

As far as Bhagyashri is concerned, back in the Tokyo Paralympics, she finished seventh in the table with her personal best of 7.00, which came in her sixth attempt. She began with a throw of 5.87 to lead the charts before her next two throws were called fouls.

Interestingly, even then, Zou Lijuan, Kornobys Lucyna and Amoudi Saida won the gold, silver and bronze medals. Lijuan's throw of 9.19 was the then-world record. She broke the record recently with a throw of 9.25.

Bhagyashri will now look to get herself ready for the Paris Paralympics, which is scheduled to take place next year from July 26 to August 11.

