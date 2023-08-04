India's first-ever sports university allocated to Manipur, announces Anurag Thakur

Amid the rising interest in sports in India, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has announced a captivating initiative.

He revealed a remarkable metamorphosis of sports infrastructure as per which, India's first-ever national-level sports university has been allocated to Manipur at a whopping cost of INR 643.34 Crores. Thakur praised the transformation of sports under the leadership of Narendra Modi, especially in the northeastern region in the last decade.

While heaping praise on Modi, Thakur said while previous governments had been adhering to the 'Look East' Policy, Modi has taken a side and has been implementing the 'Act East' policy. According to Modi's policy, sports in India have been elevated since a greater emphasis has been dedicated to the northeast region.

While verbally answering the parliament's questions regarding the sports infrastructure facilities in the region, he said that the shift in the policy under Modi's government has been outstanding. While revealing the cost as per a press release from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Thakur detailed,

"The first national sports university of the country has been allocated to the northeast state of Manipur at a total sanctioned cost of INR 643.34 Crore."

"With the shift from the 'Look East' policy to 'Act East' Policy, the government has given special emphasis and impetus to sports infrastructure in the northeast region."

227 Khelo India centres established in the northeast region, says Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur further announced that 1000 Khelo India centres will be dedicated to India this year. Out of 1000, 227 will be established in the northeast region solely.

Moreover, he informed good news to the listeners in the conference about the Minister approving 75 sports infrastructure projects at a total cost of 520.60 crores.

"Three national centres of excellence, 12 SAI training centres, and 22 Khelo India accredited sports academies are already functional in the northeast states," Thakur concluded.

It shows Anurag Thakur's enthusiasm for providing Indian athletes with a forum to showcase their skills along with getting the limelight.