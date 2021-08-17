India’s para-athletes have good chance of enhancing Rio medal tally in Tokyo, says high jump coach Satyanarayana

Indian athletes can win medals in double figures in track and field events at the Tokyo Paralympics, said Satyanarayana, athletics coach with the Indian team.

At the Rio Paralympics in 2016, India won four medals, two of them gold.

India’s Chef de Mission Gurcharan Singh and Satyanarayana were among the five officials who reached Tokyo last weekend to attend local meetings.

“Going by the current form of the para athletes, we have bright chances of winning at least 8 to 10 medals in track and field events at the Paralympics starting next Tuesday,” Satyanarayana said from Tokyo.

Satyanarayana, who is overseeing the coaching of Rio gold medalist Mariyappan Thangavelu, said the Indian high jumper has a good chance of winning gold in Japan too.

“Mariyappan has been training hard at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Bengaluru training center. If he is able to cross the height of 1.92m he should win gold in the Tokyo Paralympic Games.”

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also encouraged India’s para athletes to give their best at the event.

“While interacting through online video conference with the Tokyo Paralympics-bound athletes, the Prime Minister told the athletes to give their 100 percent and not to worry about the medals,” said Satyanarayana.

During the video conference, the Prime Minister interacted with 10 para athletes including Jyoti Balyan, Rakesh Kumar (para archery), Devendra, Mariyappan, Soman Rana (all para athletics), Palak Kohli, Parul Parmar (para badminton) and Prachi Yadav (para canoeing).

Sakina Khatun (para powerlifting) and Singhraj (para shooting) were also present during the online interaction.

Satyanarayana said Mariyappan will leave for Japan on Tuesday because he is the flag-bearer of the Indian contingent.

“It will also give Mariyappan a chance to get a feel of the track,” added the high jump coach.

Due to the pandemic, all competitors have to strictly follow Covid-19 protocols, said Satyanarayana.

“Any violation of Covid-19 protocols during the Paralympic Games would mean cancelation of accreditation card,” he added.

Edited by SANJAY K K