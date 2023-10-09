India’s performance in Basketball at Asian Games 2023 

India failed to win a medal in 3x3 basketball in the Asian Games 2023. The men’s team failed to go beyond the Round of 16 after their defeat at the hands of Iran.

The men’s team, comprising Amarendra Nayak, Kanwar Gurbaz Singh Sandhu, Lokendra Singh and Sejin Matthew, started their campaign in an emphatic manner after beating Malasia 20-16 in a Group C match at the Deqing Geographic Information Park Basketball Court.

Thereafter, they defeated Macao 21-12 and looked in brilliant form. However, their joy came to an end after hosts China beat them 18-15. However, India’s campaign was still not over as they were still in with a chance to advance to the quarters.

But in the qualification to the quarter-final, India lost 17-19 to Iran. The Indian men’s team went into the tournament as the No.55 team in the world. Hosts China won the gold medal while South Korea won silver.

Disappointment for the women’s team in Asian Games 2023

Like the men’s team, the women’s team also failed to make an impact in Asian Games 2023. Anumaria Chenganamattahil Shaju, Siya Deodhar, Kavya Singla and Vaishnavi Yadav took India to the quarterfinals, but not beyond.

The women’s team began their campaign in Group A after losing 14-19 to Uzbekistan. In the second match, India slumped to a heavy 8-22 defeat at the hands of hosts China.

However, they found a bit of momentum and advanced to the quarters after beating Malaysia 16-6 in the qualification to the quarterfinal.

In the quarters, they looked completely hapless and lost to Taiwan 10-21 They scored 22 points and conceded 41 to finish their campaign in Hangzhou. China won gold even as Japan settled for the silver medal.

The Indian men’s and women’s team made their debuts in 3x3 basketball in the Asian Games.