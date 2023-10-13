India's performance in Canoeing at Asian Games 2023

The Indian canoeing team concluded their Asian Games 2023 journey with one shining medal in Hangzhou, China. Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh Salam claimed bronze in the men’s canoe double 1000m sprint, marking India's second-ever canoeing medal at the Asian Games.

On a triumphant Tuesday at the Fuyang Water Sports Centre, Sunil Singh Salam and Arjun Singh showcased their prowess. They crossed the finish line in 3:53.329, securing the coveted podium position.

This historic bronze medal is the latest in a series of canoeing successes for India. Johnny Rommel and Siji Kumar Sadanandan won bronze at the 1994 Asian Games in Hiroshima.

This year, the gold in the men’s canoe double 1000m sprint went to Shokhmurod Kholmuradov and Nurislom Tukhtasin Ugli of Uzbekistan, clocking an impressive 3:43.796. Meanwhile, the Kazakhstan team of Timofey and Sergey Yemelyanov secured the silver with a time of 3:49.991.

India's Canoeing and Kayaking Odyssey at Asian Games 2023

In the exhilarating realm of canoeing and kayaking at the Asian Games 2023, Indian athletes showcased tenacity and skill, even though medals slipped through their grasp.

In the Men's Canoe Single 1000m, Niraj Verma exhibited determination, securing 6th place in the heats, advancing to the semis with a remarkable 1st position, but concluding in 7th place in the finals.

The Women's Kayak Double 500m team of Binita Chanu Oinam and Parvathy Geeta displayed a commendable performance, securing the 2nd spot in the semis but settling for 9th place in the finals.

Ribason Singh Ningthoujam and Gyaneshwor Singh Philem finished 8th in the men's canoe double 500m final after placing 4th in the heats and 3rd in the semis.

Megha Pradeep showcased her prowess in the Women's Canoe Single 200m, securing 5th in the heats and progressing to 4th in the semis. However, she narrowly missed the finals.

Soniya Devi Phairembam, in the Women's Kayak Single 500m, secured 4th place in the heats, advanced to 2nd in the semis, and concluded in 8th place in the finals. The Women's Kayak Double 500m team of Megha Pradeep and Shivani Verma concluded their journey in 9th place in the finals.

The Women’s Kayak Four 500m team, comprising Soniya Devi Phairembam, Binita Chanu Oinam, Parvathy Geeta, and Dimita Devi Toijam, displayed teamwork, finishing in 8th place.

In the Women’s Canoe Double 200m, Kaveri and Neha Devi Leichonbam showcased their skills but concluded in 8th place. Vishal Kewat and Shikha Chouhan in canoe and kayak slalom, respectively, exhibited impressive runs, landing in 7th and 6th positions in the finals.

Hitesh Kewat in the men's kayak slalom secured the 7th spot in the finals, while Shubham Kewat narrowly missed the finals, showcasing the intense competition and determination of Indian canoeing and kayaking athletes at the Asian Games 2023.