India’s performance in Equestrian at Asian Games 2023

India won two medals (one gold and one bronze) in equestrian in Asian Games 2023 that took place in Hangzhou.

In the dressage team event, Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla, Divyakriti Singh and Sudipti Hajela helped India win the gold medal. They finished on top of the podium after finishing with a timing of 209.205. The quartet made India proud with a medal on the very first day of the tournament.

Plying their trade at the Tonglu Equestrian centre, Agarwalla scored 71.088 with his horse Etro. Chheda racked up 69.941 by riding on his horse, Chemxpro Emerald. Divyakriti and Hajela scored 68.176 and 66.706 with their horse, Adrenalin and Chinksi respectively.

Hriday, Divyakriti, Anush and Sudipti also made sure that India won their maiden medal in the dressage event in equestrian in the history of the Asian Games.

In the individual events, Agarwalla ended in the third spot and won the bronze medal with a timing of 73.030. Chheda finished on top in the intermediate round 1 with a timing of 73.883, but was eliminated in the intermediate round 1 freestyle position.

Divyakriti finished 11th in the intermediate round 1 position and failed to qualify for the subsequent rounds. Hajela was knocked out in the first round itself.

India’s bitter-sweet performance in Asian Games 2023

The trio of Ashish Limaye, Apurva Dabhade and Vikas Kumar failed to win a medal in the eventing team event. They finished fifth with total penalty points of 1077.20.

India also failed to make an impact in the jumping events. Apurva finished 12th with a jump penalty of 4.0 and a time penalty of 2.40. Vikas Kumar finished fourth with no penalty points.

Back in 1982, Equestrian was introduced to the Asian Games for the first time. In Delhi, India won three medals. Raghubir Singh won gold in the individual and team events.