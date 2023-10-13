India's performance in Ju-jitsu at Asian Games 2023

India faced disappointment in judo at the 2023 Asian Games, falling short of medals. Ju-jitsu, rooted in Japanese martial arts, prioritizes skill over strength, with roots dating back to the 16th century.

Having made its Asian Games debut in Jakarta in 2018, Ju-jitsu encompasses a diverse system of fighting, blending unarmed combat with weapon use. The sport's elegance lies in finesse rather than raw power.

At the 2018 Asian Games, the men's competition featured six weight categories, while the women had two (48/49 kg, 62/63 kg). In 2023, both men's and women's contests embraced four categories each.

Despite the overall medal miss, some Indian athletes showed promise by reaching the Round of 16. Anwesha Deb, in women's 48 kg, faced a challenging bout, losing to Guanshan Wu (CHN) by submission with a score of 50-0.

Rohini Kalam, competing in women's 52 kg, encountered a formidable opponent, Asma Alhosani (UAE), bowing out by submission with a score of 50-0. Anupama Swain, also in women's 52 kg, faced a tough battle against Jie Miao (CHN), losing by points with a score of 12-0 and not advancing further.

Nikita Choudhary, competing in women's 57 kg, struggled in the round of 16 against Udval Tsogkhuu (MGL), losing by submission with a score of 50-0. Kiran Kumari, in women's 63 kg, faced a similar fate, losing to Khongorzul Bayarmaa (MGL) by submission with a score of 50-0.

Though they missed the podium, these athletes displayed resilience and skill, contributing to India's presence in the evolving landscape of Ju-jitsu at the Asian Games.

No Quarterfinals, but spirited performances shine at Asian Games 2023

Despite their efforts, several Indian Ju-jitsu athletes faced setbacks at the 2023 Asian Games, falling short of qualification for the Round of 16. Navya Pandey, competing in Women's -48kg, encountered a tough match, losing to Odgerel Batbayar (MGL) by points with a score of 11-0, failing to advance.

In Men's -62kg, Kamal Singh faced Shyhberdi Rahmanov (TKM), losing by points with a score of 2-0, failing to progress to the next stage. Tarun Yadav, also in Men's -62kg, faced a challenging bout against Can van Thang (VIE), losing by points with a score of 7-0, ending his journey.

Angitha Shyju, competing in Women's -57kg, had a tough round, losing to Gaeun Geum (KOR) by submission with a score of 50-0, falling short of advancing.

Uma Maheshwar Reddy, in Men's -85kg, faced a formidable opponent, Sooknatee Suntra (THA), losing by submission with a score of 50-2, not qualifying for the next round.

Amarjeet Singh, also in Men's -85kg, had a close match against Altangerel Bayarkhuu (MGL), losing by advantage with a score of 0-0, not making it to the quarterfinals.

Although they couldn't secure a spot in the quarterfinals, these athletes showcased determination and skills on the Ju-jitsu mat at the Asian Games.