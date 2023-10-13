India's performance in Kurash at Asian Games 2023

India faced disappointment in the 2023 Asian Games Kurash events, failing to secure any medals. Despite their efforts, Indian athletes couldn't match their previous success at the 2018 Asian Games.

Returning for the second time, Kurash made its Asian Games debut in Jakarta-Palembang 2018. India clinched two medals in the discipline during the 2018 Asian Games, with Pincky Balhara securing silver in the women’s 52kg category and Malaprabha Jadhav earning bronze in the same category.

However, in the 2023 edition, India fell short of adding to their Kurash medal tally. The sport, originating from Central Asia, involves wrestling across various weight categories. Uzbekistan remains the powerhouse, winning a total of 11 medals, including five golds.

Despite India's disappointing run, the experience gained at the Asian Games will undoubtedly contribute to the growth and development of Kurash in the country.

In the men’s 90 kg category, Yash Kumar Chauhan progressed to the quarterfinals after a bye in the round of 16. However, he faced a tough challenge and succumbed to Sadegh Azarang from Iran with a score of 10-0, ending his journey at the quarterfinal stage.

Pincky Balhara demonstrated her skill and determination in the women’s 52 kg category. She triumphed over Ayshirin Haydarova from Turkmenistan in the Round of 32 with a score of 5-0.

In the Round of 16, she faced Ye Joo Lee from South Korea and secured a victory with a score of 5-3. Despite a valiant effort, Pincky faced a tough loss to Sitora Elmurodova from Uzbekistan in the quarterfinals, losing on caution after a 0-0 score.

In the women's -87kg category, Jyoti Tokas received a bye in the round of 32 but unfortunately bowed out in the quarterfinals. She faced a formidable opponent in Melika Omid Vandchaly from Iran, losing by a score of 3-0.

Indian Kurash Contingent Displays Tenacity in Asian Games 2023

In the realm of Kurash at the 2023 Asian Games, some Indian athletes faced challenges, unable to progress to the quarter-finals but showcasing grit and determination in their respective weight categories.

In the men's -66kg category, Keshav participated in the Round of 32 but faced a formidable opponent in Jaedeog Kwon from South Korea, losing with a score of 10-0. Unfortunately, Keshav did not qualify for the quarterfinals.

Aditya Dhopaokar, competing in the men's 81 kg category, encountered tough competition against S Hassan Baiqara Rasooli from Afghanistan in the round of 32. Aditya faced a setback, losing with a score of 10-0, and did not progress to the quarterfinals.

In the women's 52 kg category, Suchika Tariyal faced Charmea Quelino from the Philippines in the Round of 32, where she fought valiantly but succumbed with a score of 8-3. Unfortunately, Suchika could not advance to the Round of 16.

Although medals eluded them in these specific instances, the Indian Kurash athletes showcased resilience and skill, gaining valuable experience for future competitions and contributing to the growth of Kurash in India.