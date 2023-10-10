India’s performance in Modern Pentathlon at Asian Games 2023

The Modern Pentathlon Federation of India sent five names for the event in the Asian Games 2023. But all of them missed the bus after the sports ministry put forth the Indian contingent on August 24. However, later, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) picked Mayank Vaibhav Chaphekar.

Modern Pentathlon is an Olympic sport and players had the chance to qualify for the Paris Olympics through the Asian Games. The other players missed out because they failed to meet the criteria of having a higher score than the eighth-ranked player in the Jakarta Asian Games five years ago.

Mayank disappoints in Modern Pentathlon at Asian Games 2023

Mayank could not impress in the men’s individual modern pentathlon event after he failed to make his way through to the final. Although he became the first Indian to take part in the event in the history of the Asian Games, he would have wanted for a better finish.

Mayank, who plies his trade under his father Vaibhav, finished 28th in the table among the 29 participating athletes in the fencing ranking round with 166 points. He garnered eight wins and 20 losses.

Hailing from Pune, Mayank fetched two points in the fencing bonus round. Thereafter, he took his points tally to 295 points after clocking 2:07.77 in the swimming round. It also happened to be Mayank’s best event.

Mayank finished 13th in the semi-final Group B of the laser run section after he had a timing of 12:38:14. He fetched 542 points in that round. With a total of 1,005 points, he could not make his way through to the medal round.

Jun Woongtae of South Korea and Lee Jihun won the gold and silver medals respectively. The participants, who finished in the top five of the men’s and women’s categories, booked a berth for Paris Olympics.