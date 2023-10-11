India’s performance in Sport Climbing at Asian Games 2023

India’s campaign in Sport Climbing in the Asian Games 2023, which took place in Hangzhou, ended on a disappointing note. Seven Indian climbers, Aman Verma, Dhiraj Dinkar Birajdar, Anisha Verma, Shivpreet Pannu, Bharath Stephen Pereira Kamath, Shivani Charak, and Saniya Farooque Shaikh took part in various events but failed to finish on the podium.

Aman Verma, Dhiraj Dinkar Birajdar, and Anisha Verma were part of the speed climbing events. Aman Verma lost to Leonardo Veddriq in the 1/8 final heats and failed to advance to the quarterfinal in the Men’s speed climbing. He finished with a timing of 7.62.

Birajdar finished 20th in Men’s speed climbing and could not make his way through to the 1/8 final heats. Anisha failed to qualify for the quarters after losing to China’s Niu Di in the heats with a timing of 13.417.

Shivpreet Pannu also faltered after he went down to Rajiah Sallsabillah in Women’s speed climbing with a timing of 9.997 compared to her opponent’s 7.071.

The Women’s speed climbing relay, comprising Anisha Verma, Shivpreet Pannu, Shivani Charak, and Saniya Farooque Shaikh could not qualify for the 1/8 final heats.

India’s disappointing performance in lead and bouldering events in Asian Games 2023

Aman Verma, Bharath Stephen Pereira Kamath, Shivani Charak, and Saniya Farooque Shaikh participated in the lead and bouldering events, but none of them could qualify for the final.

Aman Verma finished 10th in the Men’s lead and bouldering semis, with a total of 59.9 (lead - 36.0, boulder - 23.9). Bharath Stephen Pereira Kamath finished ninth in the Men’s lead and bouldering semi-final with a total of 59.9 (lead - 16.0, boulder - 43.9).

Shivani Charak had a tough time as well after she finished 15th in the Women’s lead and bouldering semis with a total of 20.2 (lead - 12.1, boulder - 8.1.

Saniya Farooque Shaikh finished 14th in the Women’s lead and bouldering semi-final with a total of 21.2 (lead - 12.2, boulder - 9.0).