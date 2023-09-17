India secures 2-1 lead over Morocco in Davis Cup Tie with Rohan Bopanna's emotional farewell

In a fitting farewell to his Davis Cup career, Indian tennis veteran Rohan Bopanna, partnering with Yuki Bhambri, delivered a splendid straight-set triumph. This victory not only secured India's lead of 2-1 in the World Group II tie against Morocco, but also marked an emotional conclusion to Bopanna's remarkable Davis Cup journey.

The 43-year-old teamed up with Bhambri to swiftly secure a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Elliot Benchetrit and Younes Lalami Laaroussi at the Mini Stadium in a match lasting just over an hour.

The match started with the Indian team drawing first blood by breaking Younes' serve early on. The crucial moment came when Yuki Bhambri made a precise backhand return, causing Younes to miss a volley. Bhambri then hit a winning volley, earning them the first breakthrough.

Younes faced another tough situation when serving in the eighth game of the first set. Bopanna hit a winning shot, and Younes made a double fault, giving Bhambri an opportunity to win the set, which he did. The first set ended quickly in just 34 minutes, with the Indians losing only five points on their serve.

In the second set, Rohan Bopanna's strong serve continued to dominate. He started with a comfortable hold, and although Bhambri faced some pressure in the third game, they managed to stay ahead.

In the fourth game, Younes struggled with unforced errors and served a double fault, resulting in the Indians breaking his serve for the third time in the match.

This win propelled India into next year’s World Group I play-offs, signifying a significant achievement for the Indian Davis Cup team.

"Playing for India has always been the biggest moment of my career" - Rohan Bopanna drops an emotional message

Rohan Bopanna in action (PC: Sportskeeda)

In a heartwarming moment filled with emotion, Rohan Bopanna expressed his gratitude and fondness for the support he received during his final Davis Cup appearance. He dropped an emotional message:

"It felt like home today, as everyone is here to support me. My family, friends, and even fans, everyone cheered for me. It’s an emotional moment for me; I can’t forget this day ever," Bopanna said as he laid his India shirt on the court, marking the conclusion of his illustrious Davis Cup career.

Reflecting on his remarkable journey in the Davis Cup that began in 2002, Bopanna added:

"It’s a long and fantastic journey in Davis Cup after playing my first match in 2002. I always tried to give the best for my country. Playing for India has always been the biggest moment of my career. I am happy to be going home with great memories."

While bidding farewell to the Davis Cup, the 43-year-old reassured fans that he would continue representing India. He would represent his country at the upcoming Asian Games and the 2024 Paris Olympics, as well as on the ATP Tour. He cited his decision to step down from the Davis Cup as a way to make room for emerging talent, stating:

"Time has come when I need to vacate the seat for someone new. There are many youngsters who are ready to grab the spot. For sure, I am going to miss this all, but at the same time, it will also allow me to spend quality time with family."