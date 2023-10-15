"India will leave no stone unturned"-PM Modi officially expresses desire to bring the Olympics to India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially announced India’s plan to bid for the hosting rights of the 2036 Olympic Games. During the opening ceremony of the International Olympic Committee Session, the Prime Minister announced that India is looking to host the quadrennial event for the first time ever and plans to get the hosting rights for the 2036 edition of the Games.

The 141st International Olympic Committee Session (IOC) was conducted on Saturday in Mumbai, where various agendas were discussed. In the opening ceremony, Prime Minister Narender Modi took to the stage and expressed India’s dreams of hosting its first-ever Olympic Games.

Speaking during the session, the Prime Minister said:

“India is eager to organize the Olympics. India will leave no stone unturned so that the 2036 Olympics can be organized in India and it becomes a successful one.”

He further added:

“It’s the long-lasting dream and desire of 140 crore Indians that the Olympics come to India”

The Prime Minister expressed that India is ready to host the Olympics and the government will give its all to ensure that the 2036 Olympic Games are held in India.

Noticeably, India also planned to bid for the 2032 Olympic Games but decided to instead focus on hosting the 2036 Games. Ahmedabad was the city proposed by the Indian Olympic Association, with the under-construction Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave being considered as the center for the games.

Cricket and squash are on the agenda

One of the main agendas to be discussed in this IOC session is the process of finalizing the optional sports for the 2028 Olympic Games to be held in Los Angeles.

The LA 28 Olympic Organizing Committee officially proposed five sports earlier this week to the IOC for the 2028 Games. This included squash and cricket, the latter of which will be returning to the Olympic roster for the first time since 1900. The other sports announced were flag football, lacrosse, baseball/softball.