Indian 3x3 basketball Asian Games 2023 Results Day 2: India men beat Malaysia, women lose to Uzbekistan 

The Indian men’s basketball team had a decent day in the office after they defeated Malaysia in the men’s 3x3 competition in the Asian Games 2023.

In the round robin Pool C match at the Deqing Geographic Information Park Basketball Court, the men’s team put in a clinical showing to make a brilliant start to their campaign in Hangzhou.

India won the 20-16 after both teams fought hard to get the better of each other on Monday, September 25. Sahaji Pratap Singh Sekhon was the standout performer for the Indians in the match. He scored 10, half of the team’s points, and helped India edge past their opponents in a closely-fought affair.

Princepal Singh also contributed heavily by scoring six points. Pranav Prince and Lokendra Singh scored two points apiece. For Malaysia, Wan Seong Lim was the lone warrior as he made 10 points, but did not get support from his teammates, Yiang de Wee, Jia Jun Lee and Kiok Weng Lai.

India will be looking to carry their momentum when they face Macao in their next group match on Wednesday, September 27 at the same venue in Hangzhou. Malaysia will be looking to turn things around when they face China in their next match.

Disappointment for India women’s team against Uzbekistan

Even as the men’s team ended up on the winning side, the women’s team had a disappointing outing in their Round Robin Pool A match against Uzbekistan. India, who are ranked higher than Uzbekistan, lost the match 14-19.

Vaishnavi Yadav was the most impressive among the Indians after she scored nine points. Diya Deodhar and Yashneet Kaur scored four and one point apiece. Shaju Anumarai Chenganamattathil had a day to forget after she failed to score even once.

India have a tougher challenge at their hands when they face China on Wednesday.