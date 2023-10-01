Indian 3x3 Basketball Asian Games 2023 Results Day 7: India knocked out of both men's & women's competition 

In a riveting contest for a spot in the quarterfinals, the Indian 3x3 men's team faced a narrow defeat against the Islamic Republic of Iran in a match that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

The final score of 17-19 reflected the intense battle on the court. While the Islamic Republic of Iran emerged as the winner, India's Princepal Singh showcased an outstanding performance, securing the highest score of 9 points in the match.

The game unfolded with both teams demonstrating remarkable shooting efficiency, with India at 0.55 and Iran at 0.48. Singh's key assists and a powerful dunk added to the highlights, but the six turnovers proved costly for India. Despite a commendable effort on offensive rebounds, India fell short by a narrow margin.

Singh, with his 9-point contribution, stood out as the beacon of India's offensive efforts. His skills were particularly evident in the shooting department, making 4 out of 7 attempts. However, the team's overall shooting efficiency and turnovers played a crucial role in the final outcome.

India women dominated Malaysia to reach quarterfinals

In a dominant display, the Indian women's 3x3 basketball team secured a coveted spot in the quarterfinals by defeating Malaysia with a commanding score of 16-6. The victory was fueled by the stellar performance of Vaishnavi Yadav, who emerged as the top player with a noteworthy 9-point contribution.

India's superiority was evident in various aspects of the game, boasting a shooting efficiency of 0.36 and an impressive 80% success rate in free throws. Defensive prowess played a pivotal role as well, with 15 defensive rebounds. The team's strategic approach, coupled with minimal turnovers, solidified their position in the quarterfinals.

Vaishnavi Yadav's individual brilliance, showcased through six successful 1-point shots, three free throws, and aggressive drives, propelled India to victory. The team's defensive efforts, seen in the 15 rebounds, limited Malaysia's scoring opportunities, paving the way for a convincing win.

Chinese Taipei outclasses India in the quarterfinals

In a challenging quarterfinals clash, India's 3x3 womens team faced a formidable opponent in Chinese Taipei, resulting in a 10-21 defeat. Despite a commendable performance by Vaishnavi Yadav, who scored 7 points, India couldn't match the shooting efficiency of Chinese Taipei.

The match witnessed intense battles for possessions, but India struggled with turnovers and faced a deficit in defensive rebounds. Chinese Taipei's eleven-point lead at one stage proved insurmountable for the Indian team, ending their journey in the quarterfinals.

While Vaishnavi Yadav showcased her skills once again, the collective effort fell short against the strategic play and shooting accuracy of the Chinese Taipei team.