Indian athletes hope to shine at Paris 2023 World Para Athletics Championships

Led by Paralympic champion Sunil Antil, a formidable 48-player Indian team is striving to make its mark at the Paris 2023 World Para Athletics Championships. The tournament started on Saturday and the Indian contingent is willing to prove their mettle.

Along with Antil, Paralympic stars Thangavelu Mariyappan and Sharad Kumar, high jumpers Praveen Kumar and Nishad Kumar, and discus thrower Yogesh Kathunia are also taking part. Both Mariyappan and Kumar are competing in men's high jump T63, while Praveen, Nishad, and Kathunia will test their skills in T64, T47, and F56 respectively.

It will be Sumit's return to the international stage after his remarkable performances at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. He registered a world record at the Federation Cup and is aiming to win gold this time, climbing a spot above from silver he won back in 2019. Stating ahead of the mega event, he said:

"The preparation has been very satisfying. I am looking ahead to have a great competition with the sole focus on getting my personal best."

Sandeep Chowdhry and Sundar Singh, who earlier claimed success in Dubai, in 2019, are determined to defend their prestigious titles in men's javelin. While Sandeep will compete in F44, Sundar will be in action in F46 at State Charlety Stadium in Paris.

Among other notable names is Ekta Bhyan in women's discus throw who is the Asian Para Games champion. Also, emerging talents Simran Sharma and Nimisha CS will compete in track and field events.

Expressing her hopes for medal-winning performances, Ekta said:

"In the past two years, I have improved my throwing distance, and I am confident to perform my new personal best at the World Championship, with a medal."

Coach Satyapal Singh's confidence in the team's performances in Paris 2023 World Para Athletics Championships

Ahead of the big event, coach Satyapal Singh put his confidence in the team's performances and expects that the Indian para-athletes will finish in the top 10 and secure 15 medals.

According to him, the team will improve as compared to Dubai 2019 where they won nine medals including two gold, as many silver, and five bronze. They finished 24th overall.

Notably, the Paris 2023 World Para Athletics Championships is featuring up to 1,300 athletes from almost 107 nations who are vying for 168 medal events until July 17. Competing in the prestigious tournament, the Indian contingent is determined to bring glory to their names, setting personal records, and proving the country's name on a global level.

