Indian athletes shine at Asian Athletics Championships as Priyanka Goswami and Vikash Singh secure medals in Race Walking

Indian athletes Priyanka Goswami and Vikash Singh impressed at the ongoing Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, Thailand. Priyanka and Vikash secured silver and bronze medals in the 20km race walk event, respectively.

In the women's event, Priyanka secured second place with a time of 1:34:24, finishing behind China's Yang Liujing. Despite winning a medal, Priyanka's timing fell short of her personal best of 1:28:45. Bhawna Jat concluded the race in the fifth position, recording a time of 1:38:26.

Vikash, on the other hand, earned a bronze medal in the men's 20-kilometre race walk, completing the race in 1:29:32. Vikash finished behind Yutaro Murayama from Japan, who won the gold with a time of 1:24:40. Wang Kaihua from China took the silver with a time of 1:25:29.

Although Vikash exceeded his personal best of 1:20:05 set earlier this season, his performance was remarkable. Unfortunately, Akshdeep Singh, another Indian participant in the event, was disqualified by the judges for being unable to complete the race.

Priyanka Goswami and Vikash Singh's achievements at the Asian Athletics Championships exemplify their dedication and skills in the challenging discipline of race walking. Despite not surpassing their personal bests, their silver and bronze medals show their ability to compete at the international level.

These outstanding performances contribute to India's success at the championships and serve as inspiration for other aspiring athletes.

Priyanka Goswami and Vikash Singh have already secured their spots in the upcoming World Championships in Budapest and the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Asian Athletics Championships also offer the first chance for athletes to directly qualify for the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

The top four athletes per event or category qualify directly, intensifying the competition to secure spots in the prestigious Paralympic Games. Indian athletes aim to qualify for the 2024 Paralympics, representing the nation and competing on the global stage.