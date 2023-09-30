Indian Basketball Asian Games 2023 Results Day 6: India Women beat Mongolia Women 68-62 in group stage encounter

In a riveting encounter at the Asian Games 2023, India clinched a nail-biting victory against Mongolia in the women’s basketball 5x5 category. The game, held in the preliminary round of Group A, proved to be a rollercoaster of emotions, with a final score of 68-62 in favor of India.

The first quarter set the tone for the match as India took an early lead with a score of 19-16. Mongolia fought valiantly, but India maintained their momentum, ending the first half with a score of 39-31.

The third quarter witnessed a spirited comeback from Mongolia, narrowing the gap to just six points. However, India's resilience and strategic play in the final quarter secured their triumph with a final score of 68-62.

For Mongolia, Murat Bulbul stood out with an impressive performance, contributing 21 points, showcasing accuracy in field goals, and making valuable contributions in rebounds.

On the Indian side, Senthil Kumar Pushpa emerged as the star player, delivering a stellar performance with 30 points, displaying remarkable accuracy, and dominating the court on both ends.

The match featured lead changes, ties, and notable scoring runs, keeping spectators on the edge of their seats. India's collective effort, coupled with standout performances from key players, proved crucial in securing the victory.

India's top performers included Senthil Kumar Pushpa, who played a pivotal role with 30 points, demonstrating exceptional accuracy in field goals.

Additionally, Anmolpreet Kaur showcased efficiency, contributing 14 points and making significant defensive plays. Shireen Vijay Limaye also played a crucial role, contributing 14 points, including vital three-pointers.

The game showcased the resilience and determination of both teams, making it a memorable encounter at the Asian Games 2023. The victory propels India forward in the competition, setting the stage for further intense clashes in the quest for glory.

Asian Games 2023: Women's Basketball Group Tables Scenario

The Asian Games 2023 Women's Basketball group stage is intense, with teams vying for supremacy. The points tables of the Asian Games Women's Basketball reflect this.

Group A: China (CHN) dominates Group A, securing two victories with an impressive points difference of 104.

India (IND) follows closely, exhibiting a strong performance with two wins and a points difference of 26.

Mongolia (MGL) and Indonesia (INA) face tough competition, each yet to secure a win.

Group B: Japan (JPN) showcases dominance in Group B, claiming two victories with an outstanding points difference of 134.

Philippines (PHI) follows suit with two wins and a points difference of 60.

Kazakhstan (KAZ) and Hong Kong (HKG) face challenges, seeking their first victories.

Group C: South Korea (KOR) takes the lead in Group C, securing two wins and a notable point difference of 53.

North Korea (PRK) displays resilience with one win, while Chinese Taipei (TPE) and Thailand (THA) face a closely contested group.