Indian Canoe Sprint Asian Games 2023 Results Day 10: India wins bronze in Men's Canoe Double 1000m Final

Sunil Singh Salam and Arjun Singh won bronze in the Men's Canoe Double 1000m Final at the 2023 Asian Games, showcasing their prowess.

The race unfolded with intense competition, and the Indian team strategically navigated the challenging 1000-meter course. Clocking in at 53.92 seconds in the first 250m, they held a strong position, maintaining their pace throughout the race.

The duo's synchronization and endurance were evident as they crossed the 500-meter mark in 1:51.85 and the 750-meter mark in 2:52.37. As the race reached its climax, the Indian team faced stiff competition from Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

However, Sunil Singh Salam and Arjun Singh demonstrated resilience, crossing the finish line with a commendable time of 3:53.329. The bronze medal not only signifies their exceptional athletic abilities but also marks a historic achievement for Indian canoeing.

The gold medal went to Uzbekistan, with the team of Shokhmurod Kholmuradov and Nurislom Tukhtasin Ugli finishing the race in 3:43.796. Meanwhile, the silver medal was claimed by Kazakhstan, represented by Timofey Yemelyanov and Sergey Yemelyanov, who finished with a time of 3:49.991.

The Iranian team, comprising Mohammad Nabi Rezaei and Seyedkia Eskandanihosseini, finished fourth with a time of 3:55.301, narrowly missing out on a podium finish.

Notable efforts from other Indian Participants in Canoeing events

Despite the commendable efforts of the Indian canoeing contingent, several athletes narrowly missed out on podium finishes in their respective events at the Asian Games 2023.

Niraj Verma qualified for the Men's Canoe Single 1000m final after finishing 6th in the heats (4:25.162) and 1st in the semis (4:31.62). However, in the final, he finished 7th with a time of 4:36.314.

Binita Chanu Oinam and Parvathy Geeta finished 4th and 2nd in the heats and semifinals of the Women's Kayak Double 500m event, showing determination. Unfortunately, they ended their campaign in the final in 9th place with a time of 2:07.440.

The men's canoe double 500m team of Ribason Singh Ningthoujam and Gyaneshwor Singh Philem displayed resilience in the heats, securing 4th place with a time of 1:54.829. In the semi-finals, they further showcased their competitive edge, claiming the third spot with a time of 1:57.225.

However, despite their efforts, the final proved challenging, and they concluded their campaign in 8th place with a time of 1:54.723. Soniya Devi Phairembam showcased her skill and determination in the Women's Kayak Single 500m final, securing 8th place with a time of 2:14.555.

The Women's Kayak Four 500m team, comprising Soniya Devi Phairembam, Binita Chanu Oinam, Parvathy Geeta, and Dimita Devi Toijam, exhibited impressive teamwork and effort. Their collective determination led them to finish 8th in the final, with a commendable time of 1:55.420.