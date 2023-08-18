Indian golfers Diksha Dagar and Manu Gandas shine at ISPS HANDA World Invitational with celestial beginnings

Indian golfers Diksha Dagar and Manu Gandas have kindled their drives in the ISPS HANDA World Invitational Presented by AVIV Clinics with pledging beginnings.

Diksha, portraying her powers as a left-hander, formulated a respectable 1-under 71, placing herself at a shared 13th place amidst bustling ranks charts. On the other hand, Gandas displayed his intellect by carding a superb 5-under 67, which confirmed his tied second position alongside three other candidates.

This esteemed event stands as a demonstration of tri-sanctioned goodness, with the DP World Tour (DPWT), Ladies European Tour (LET), and LPGA Tour together advocating it. In a balanced junction of aptitude and temperament, both men's and women's matches flare on the same period, simultaneously vying for similar prize funds of $1.5 million.

As the fair temperature preferred the players, Dan Brown grasped the chance to push himself ahead, posting an amazing seven-under-par round of 64 at the Castlerock Golf Club, showing the pack with his celestial version.

In the women's division, a quartet of masterful players arose at the fore. Switzerland's Kim Metraux, England's Gabriella Cowley, Sweden's Ellinor Sudow, and Australia's Karis Davidson each steered the approach admirably, shooting rounds of 69 (-4).

Diksha Dagar's tapestry of birdies and challenges at ISPS HANDA World Invitational

Diksha's expedition was a tapestry of strategic birdies on the first, ninth, 10th, and 15th holes. Yet, the turbulent temperament of the approach posed challenges, as she overlooked lapses with felled shots on the eighth and 11th holes.

An incredible double-bogey on the Par-3 16th added a striking twist to her otherwise meritorious 71 for the day. Her rendition resounded with the collaborative spirit, standing alongside 31 other players who toiled scores of 1-under or better.

Gandas, rasped through the DLF Golf Academy in Gurugram, tackled his exploration at an early beginning. His first seven holes echoed with the song of birdies, placing the stage for a ravishing performance. Two further birdies on the 15th and 18th holes firmed his place in the leaderboard, marking one of his peachy beginnings of the season.

In the women's realm, Metraux staged a particularly constant play, yielding only one shot while knitting five birdies into her tapestry. Cowley, hailing from England, ventured on a constant journey, highlighting her performance with birdies on the third, eighth, 10th, and 11th holes.