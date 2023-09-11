Indian Grand Prix 5: Kishore Jena wins Javelin Throw event with 82.53m throw

Kishore Jena was impressive in the 2023 Indian Grand Prix 5 Athletics event as he grabbed the gold medal in Chandigarh. The 28-year-old's best attempt came in his first throw with 82.53m. He threw a distance of 80.74m in his second attempt and followed it up with 81.56m, 78.39m and 78.98m.

Notably, all his attempts were better than Vikas Yadav, who finished second with the best throw of 72.88m. Rajasthan's Harish Kumar finished third with the best attempt of 71.78m.

Amoj Jacob, who was one of the athletes in India's 4x400m relay team that reached the final in the World Championships, grabbed the top spot in the 400m race. He clocked 45.92s to finish ahead of Noah Nirmal Tom. The Kerala athlete clocked 46.55s to grab the silver.

Kerala's Jinson Johnson recorded his season best in the Men's 1500m race. The Asian Games champion clocked 3:39.32s to win the title. Delhi's Rahul finished with a timing of 3:39.83s and Abhinand Sundaresan clocked 3:44.36 to end in the third position.

Asian 100m hurdles gold medallist Jyothi Yarraji made her 400m debut on Sunday and clocked 53.91 to finish 10th. Harjit Singh was another highlight of the day as he won the Men's 100m final by defeating Amlan Borgohain. Harjit Singh clocked 10.55s, while Amlan Borgohain recorded 10.57s.

Abha Khatua broke the Asian Games qualification mark in the shot put in Indian Grand Prix Athletics event

Shot putter Abha Khatua broke the Asian Games qualification mark of 18m in the Indian Grand Prix Athletics event on Sunday. Khatua, who is currently not in the Asian Games squad, could find a place in the revised list after an impressive effort of 18.02m.

She won the women's shot put event by defeating the Asian Games-bound athletes Kiran Baliyan and Manpreet Kaur. Kiran Baliyan finished second with an effort of 17.92m, while Manpreet Kaur managed 16.30m. Abha Khatua has a personal best of 18.06m, which she achieved at the Asian Athletes Championships in Bangkok.

Earlier, the Athletics Federation of India had announced that they would release the revised list after the end of the Indian Grand Prix Athletics event in Chandigarh.