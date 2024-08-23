Indian Kudo athlete Sohail Khan tops selection trials; secures spot for Eurasian Cup 2024

Kudo athlete Sohail Khan, known as the "Golden Boy of Madhya Pradesh," has earned a place on India's national team for the prestigious Eurasian Cup 2024, to be held in Armenia. Selected for the Men's -250 PI category, Sohail's journey to this point has been marked by unwavering determination and relentless effort. Originating from Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, and coming from a middle-class background, Sohail has had to overcome numerous challenges to reach the international stage.

The recent selection trials, held from August 16 to 20, 2024, at D.C. High School in Khandala, Pune, were fiercely contested. Over 100 athletes from across India vied for a spot on the national team, but Sohail's performance was at the top. His hard work and dedication paid off as he secured his place, becoming India's top contender for a historic medal in Kudo.

A look at Sohail Khan’s achievements

Sohail Khan’s rise in the world of Kudo has been nothing short of remarkable. He has amassed 19 national gold medals, demonstrating his consistent dominance in the sport. His crowning achievement came in 2017 when he claimed the title of Junior World Champion, establishing himself as a rising star in Indian martial arts.

In 2023, Sohail participated in the Senior World Championship in Tokyo, where he advanced to the quarterfinals. Although he narrowly missed out on a medal, his performance against top international competitors, including Lithuania’s Vilius Tarasevicius, showcased his exceptional talent.

Despite facing financial difficulties and balancing part-time work to support his training, Sohail remains focused on his goal of bringing home India’s first international victory in senior Kudo.

Sohail’s dedication to both his sport and his country has not gone unnoticed. His impressive achievements earned him a spot in the Income Tax Department through the Sports Quota. Moreover, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has shown his support by meeting Sohail to discuss the future of Kudo in India.

